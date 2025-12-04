Scarlett Johansson Reported to Switch from Marvel to DC with The Batman Part 2

Matt Reeves won over the hearts of every DC fan with the work he did on The Batman and is now returning for The Batman Part 2 in the director’s seat. Not just him, Robert Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, but this time around, instead of Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, Scarlett Johansson has been reported to be joining the cast of The Batman Part 2, while Zoe will be absent from the screen.

Is Scarlett Johansson Confirmed to Appear in The Batman Part 2?

Image Credit: Silvi Photo / Shutterstock

While there are reports from Nexus Point News of Scarlett Johansson being in talks to join the DC universe, there is no official statement from the actress or DC Studios. With that being the case, it is hard to guess the role in which we could potentially see her appear in the movie. Moreover, joining the DCU, especially for The Batman Part 2, would turn out to be the second biggest deal she would make after appearing in Jurassic World Rebirth.

If these casting reports prove to be true, this would be a massive leap for Johansson, as she has played one of the founding Avengers in the Marvel universe, and seeing her in a different role, especially in DCU, might turn out to be an acquired taste, especially for Marvel fans. However, since this update has not yet been verified by either DC Studios or the actress, I recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

The case is similar to the reported absence of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in The Batman Part 2. So, unless we find solid evidence beyond this report, let’s not take anything as absolute.