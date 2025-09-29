Colin Farrell Says Batman Part 2 Is “Deeper, Scarier, the Stakes Are Bigger”

There’s a lot of hype around The Batman Part 2, and fans are eager to learn absolutely anything about the upcoming movie. Of course, we’d have to wait until 2027 to see that beauty in the theatres, but every once in a while, we hear some interesting updates around the much-awaited Part 2. And just recently, Colin Farrell, the actor who plays Penguin in the movie, gave some interesting insights on the script for Part 2.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colin Farrell talked about his feelings when he first got the role in Matt Reeves’ Batman. Colin confirmed that he was disappointed knowing that he only got about five lines in the first film, but the overall look and the idea around the character made him confident about the role.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Studios (via Warner Bros. Discovery)

On top of that, Colin Farrell talked at length about the script for The Batman Part 2. Colin confirmed that he has read the script, and it’s safe to say that he is amazed by what the film will offer. The actor said in the interview that while he can’t talk much about the script, he can confirm that the second part is going to be “deeper” and much “scarier.”

I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it. But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it. – Colin Farrell

Colin also confirmed that the stakes are bigger in The Batman Part II. In short, be prepared to worry about your favorite characters, as the movie will not hold back when it comes to ruining your beloved characters emotionally or physically.

That’s not it, though, as Colin also confirmed in the interview that his role will be even shorter than the first film, but he’s “okay with that.” The actor is thrilled about the impact the minor role will have on the final product.

So far, we’ve only heard good things about the script of The Batman Part 2; even James Gunn confirmed earlier this year that the script is “great.” So, it’s obvious why fans are excited for the movie. However, we have a long wait ahead of us, and for now, we have to feed our curiosity with such interesting updates around the production of the film.