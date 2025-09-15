This ‘The Penguin’ Character Will Not Appear in The Batman Part 2, Confirms Matt Reeves

Before James Gunn hit us with a ray of sunshine with his DCU adaptation of Superman, Matt Reeves got us the embodiment of vengeance with The Batman. Now, fans have been waiting eagerly for The Batman Part 2, and to ease the excitement a bit, we were served with The Penguin, another masterpiece from the world of DC that connects directly to the upcoming sequel. However, one character, beloved by the fanbase, has been confirmed not to be a part of The Batman Part 2 by Matt Reeves himself, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via Warner Bros. Discovery)

Recently, Matt Reeves gave a short interview to MTV at the Emmys 2025, where he was asked if Cristin Milioti would appear as Sofia Falcone in the upcoming sequel. Matt replied to the question and confirmed that Cristin Milioti would not appear in The Batman Part 2 as Sofia Falcone.

He further added that even though he really wanted her to be a part of this one, they were already too far ahead in the story to incorporate her character into the movie. He said-

“Cristin’s not in this one, but that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show. But we’ll see. I mean, I think what she did in the show is just astonishing. In this one, in full disclosure, just because we were so far along in the story that it was like, oh, gee, it might upset the apple cart, let’s say, given where the story goes and what we were exploring. There are some things where it’s like, oh, we’d love to do this, but actually that doesn’t fit within where the story goes.”

In her run as Sofia Falcone, Cristin Milioti earned widespread praise for the way she portrayed the version of this character. Now, since she is not a part of The Batman Part 2, it might disappoint fans, but looking at the bigger picture and how much storytelling is still left to do in the DC Elseworlds, we might see her return to the screen sooner than one would expect.