Lego Batman Goes Big with an Open World Arkham Style Game Revealed at Gamescom

For more than three decades, Batman video games have allowed fans to step into the shoes of their favorite caped crusader and rid Gotham of crime and its notorious villains. Players with their combination of gritty storytelling and engaging gameplay. Rocksteady’s Arkham series transformed Batman games with its open-world gameplay, combining free-flow combat with exploration, cementing the series’ status as a gold standard for open-world action.

The Lego Batman series also thrived, delivering humorous twists on the mythos, with Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (2012) pioneering open-world gameplay in a family-friendly setting. At Gamescom 2025, TT Games announced Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which promises an open-world Gotham inspired by the Arkham series. This 2026 release, featuring legendary events from Batman’s comics, films, and games, and starring Matt Berry as Bane, attempts to combine humor, heart, and high-octane action.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Takes Fans On a Complete Caped Crusader Adventure

At Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live, TT Games revealed LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which will be released in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The reveal trailer, shown during the ONL, piqued interest with its bright open-world Gotham and nostalgic homage to Batman’s historic legacy, borrowing from comics, films, and games.

The reveal trailer showed a massive Gotham City similar to the open-world setting of the Batman Arkham franchise, with players gliding, grappling, and driving the LEGO Batmobile through crowded streets and murky alleys. Gameplay features a Freeflow Combat-inspired system with fluid combos, takedowns, and environmental interactions, all designed with LEGO’s humorous aesthetic.

The game tells a uniquely crafted story that incorporates elements from Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and 2022’s The Batman, as well as comic and gaming references. Players will explore major spots such as the League of Shadows’ stronghold, combating criminals throughout Gotham. The trailer’s cinematic style, combined with hints of sophisticated gameplay, implies a mix of action, exploration, and LEGO fun.

