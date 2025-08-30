Forget Marvel and DC Crossover, a Batman Comic Cover Referencing Kagurabachi Is Here

Throughout history, iconic manga series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball Z, etc., have been cleverly referenced or slipped in as easter eggs in the legendary Marvel and DC comics. And you would not believe the unexpected title that joined this list today. Takeru Hokazano’s Kagurabachi has taken the world by storm since its debut in Shonen Jump. What first surfaced online as a meme soon swiftly proved itself to be one of the best ongoing modern shonen manga. Now, its popularity is reaching new heights as the latest Batman comic cover references the famous volume 1 cover of the Kagurabachi manga.

Batman is one of the powerhouse names and an irreplaceable icon in the comic industry. The FanExpo 2025 event-exclusive comic covers of the upcoming Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez nod to the rising shonen star Kagurabachi. The Dark Knight wields his batarang, akin to Chihiro wielding the Enten. While random mob surrounds the Kagurbachi hero, Batman’s iconic foes, such as Joker, Bane, Scarecrow, and more, confront him in the new cover.

It should be noted that Kagurabachi is a fast-emerging shonen series, just over 90 chapters long. Yet Kagurabachi’s influence on the legendary Dark Knight’s new cover is a wild crossover we didn’t expect even in our dreams. Thus, Bachibros (nickname for Kagurabachi fans) utilize this moment to encourage readers to check out the next big thing in shonen.

Hopefully, Batman helps Kagurabachi become new fans of the rising series. Since Takeru Hokazano, the author of Kagurabachi, is a massive fan of pop culture, we hope he shares his comments on this epic crossover in a new chapter. That said, what do you think about the monumental crossover of Batman and Kagurabachi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.