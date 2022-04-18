New Telegram Update Adds Support for Custom Notification Sounds, Auto-Delete Menu, & More

Last month, Telegram introduced a new downloads manager and support for third-party streaming apps to its platform. And now, the messaging app is getting more new features, including custom mute duration, custom notification sounds, bot improvements, and a lot more, with its latest update (version 8.7.0). So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Telegram v8.7.0: What’s New?

Custom Notification Sounds on Telegram

Custom notification sound is a new feature in Telegram that lets users set any short audio clip from a chat as a notification sound. So now, when you receive a short audio clip, say a meme sound or a funny sound effect on Telegram, you can long-press on it to see a new “Save for Notifications” option.

Tapping the new button will add the audio clip to your custom notification sounds list, from where you can assign it as a sound for any Telegram chat. However, it is worth mentioning that the audio clip should be less than 5 seconds and up to 300KB in size. These added sounds can be accessed via the Notifications and Sounds settings in Telegram.

Custom Mute Duration and Auto-Delete Menu in Profiles

With the latest update, Telegram has added support for custom mute durations for chats. This means that you will now be able to mute chats for a particular amount of time, like for an hour, a day, three or four days, a week, and more. Previously, the app allowed users to mute notifications for chats only for an hour, 8 hours, or two days. You can see how to do so by checking out the GIF below.

As for the new auto-delete menu in Telegram profiles, the feature lets you set an auto-delete timer for a chat, ranging from a day to a year. Once you set an auto-delete time for a chat, its content, including messages, images, videos, and documents, will be automatically deleted after the timer expires.

Bot Development Tool Improvements

Telegram has significantly improved its bot development tools to enable developers to replace entire websites with advanced Telegram bots. Following this update, bot developers will be able to create “infinitely flexible interfaces with Javascript” for bots. You can check out the GIF below to see how new and improved bots on Telegram might look, going forward.

So, if you are a bot developer, you can check out the official Bot API documentation on Telegram’s website to get started.

More New Features

Another notable feature that has been added is the support for replies in forwarded messages. So now when you forward a message, which is a reply to a previous message in a chat or a group, a preview of the initial message will be displayed along with the current one for better context.

Other than the major features mentioned above, Telegram has added many small features to its platform with version 8.7.0. These include improvements to Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on Android, better quality in-app translations for more languages on iOS, new animated emojis, and animations.

You can check out Telegram’s official changelog to know more about the latest update. The company has already started rolling out the update to users globally. You can check out the new features by updating the app via the Google Play Store or the App Store. Also, let us know your experience with the new features in the comments below.