GTA 6 Music Album Announced, First Six Songs Out Now

Rockstar is officially releasing the full GTA 6 music album on November 19, 2026, with 34 original tracks. Atlantic Records and Rockstar are producing this album, a first for the open-world series, with the first six singles already out on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Amazon Music.

Additionally, Rockstar is releasing a physical version of the GTA 6 music album, which you can pre-order right from the official GTA 6 album website, with three different editions. These editions will launch on November 19, so here’s a look at all of them:

GTA 6 Album Vinyl Price GTA 6: The Album – Limited Edition Vinyl $124.98 GTA 6: The Album – Vinyl $49.98 GTA 6: The Album – CD $19.98

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Speaking of the first six singles, Rockstar has also revealed the artists for the official album, with multiple GTA 6 artists such as Travis Scott, Future, and more. The album is now available to pre-save, and you can listen to GTA 6 music now on Spotify:

Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

The GTA 6 Album physical vinyl editions will include a transparent pink disc with purple splatters, highlighting, as Rockstar says, the “electric energy of Vice City and Leonida, from a genre-defying artist roster.”

Both the limited edition and the standard vinyl will include an exclusive 12×24-inch poster for GTA 6, but the standard CD will only include a physical disc. Ironically, Rockstar isn’t offering a physical disc for physical copies of GTA 6, but the official album will have a physical release.

That said, have you listened to the first six songs from the GTA 6 music album yet? Let us know in the comments section below.