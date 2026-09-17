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GTA 6 Music Album Announced, First Six Songs Out Now

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6: The Album official cover.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar has officially unveiled the GTA 6 album with the first six songs available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.
  • The publisher will also release a physical version of the album in three editions, each featuring multiple collectible goodies, including a disc.
  • Rockstar will release both the full GTA 6 album and its vinyl editions on launch day, November 19, 2026.
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Rockstar is officially releasing the full GTA 6 music album on November 19, 2026, with 34 original tracks. Atlantic Records and Rockstar are producing this album, a first for the open-world series, with the first six singles already out on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Amazon Music.

Additionally, Rockstar is releasing a physical version of the GTA 6 music album, which you can pre-order right from the official GTA 6 album website, with three different editions. These editions will launch on November 19, so here’s a look at all of them:

GTA 6 Album VinylPrice
GTA 6: The Album – Limited Edition Vinyl$124.98
GTA 6: The Album – Vinyl$49.98
GTA 6: The Album – CD$19.98
  • GTA 6: The Album - Limited Edition Vinyl.
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games
  • GTA 6: The Album -Vinyl.
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games
  • GTA 6: The Album - CD
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Speaking of the first six singles, Rockstar has also revealed the artists for the official album, with multiple GTA 6 artists such as Travis Scott, Future, and more. The album is now available to pre-save, and you can listen to GTA 6 music now on Spotify:

  • Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)
  • Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)
  • CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic
  • Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need
  • Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000
  • Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

The GTA 6 Album physical vinyl editions will include a transparent pink disc with purple splatters, highlighting, as Rockstar says, the “electric energy of Vice City and Leonida, from a genre-defying artist roster.”

Both the limited edition and the standard vinyl will include an exclusive 12×24-inch poster for GTA 6, but the standard CD will only include a physical disc. Ironically, Rockstar isn’t offering a physical disc for physical copies of GTA 6, but the official album will have a physical release.

That said, have you listened to the first six songs from the GTA 6 music album yet? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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