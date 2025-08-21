Rockstar Says Touch Grass Later, Grab Free 1 Million in GTA Online Now

You can never get enough cash in GTA Online, so a free giveaway is always worth keeping an eye on. Rockstar have been fairly generous when it comes to rewarding players with items in recent years, including the occasional GTA$ injection for non-GTA+ members. The latest example of this is tied to their End of Summer giveaway, which is handing out GTA$1,000,000 to all players, and an extra $1 million on top for GTA+ members.

Details on the giveaway were revealed via an email detailing this week’s challenges, vehicles, and Gun Van discounts. A message near the top of the brief read, “This week marks the beginning of our End of Summer GTA$ Giveaway in GTA Online. Through September 17, everyone who logs in to play GTA Online will get a one-time cash infusion of GTA$1,000,000.”

In even simpler terms, any player that logs into GTA Online before September 17 can look forward a $1 million dollar cash infusion hitting their accounts, no microtransactions required. Furthermore, GTA+ members are in line to receive a total of GTA$2,000,000. Both transactions will show up in player accounts within 72 hours of logging in.

With the giveaway, Rockstar have eased everyone’s summer grind, and also introduced some highly-desirable vehicle discounts to splurge that cash on. Supercars like the Pegassi Ignus, the Ocelot Locust, and the Grotti Turismo Omaggio are all available at a 40% discount. One of the fastest bikes in GTA Online, the Nagasaki Shinobi, can also be snagged at the same discount rate, but the offer is only active until August 28th.

With GTA Online on its last legs, we can only hope that Rockstar maintain their generosity when GTA 6’s Online mode rolls around. For the time being, make sure to grab your free cash before the giveaway expires on September 17.