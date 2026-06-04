Summer Game Fest 2026 Countdown Timer and How to Watch

The biggest showcase of the gaming industry, the Summer Game Fest, is finally here. This 2026 event is going to be packed with some blockbuster premieres, gameplay reveals, and release date announcements for some of the most anticipated games. The rumors, leaks, and speculations around the globe have already given us a glimpse of what is expected to be shown. So, if you’re wondering when the show starts in your region, check out this live Summer Game Fest countdown timer to keep track of it.

Summer Game Fest 2026 Live Event Start Times Across the Globe

The Summer Game Fest 2026 officially begins on June 5, 2026, going live at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (EDT). The live event is expected to run for approximately two hours, streamed live from Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, and it will feature around 40 games, including some major AAA titles as well as Indie projects, too. So, to help you not miss the opening announcements of the show, here is the exact start time across the major regions worldwide:

Region Start Time USA (Pacific) June 5, 2 PM (PDT) USA (Mountain) June 5, 3 PM (MT) USA (Central) June 5, 4 PM (CT) USA (Eastern) June 5, 5 PM (EDT) United Kingdom June 5, 10 PM (BST) Europe (Central) June 5, 11 PM (CEST) India June 6, 2:30 AM (IST) Japan June 6, 6 AM (JST) Australia June 6, 7 AM (AEST) China June 6, 5 AM (CST)

Summer Game Fest 2026 Countdown Timer

If you don’t want to constantly put the effort of converting and calculating how long is left until the main event showcase, here is the Summer Game Fest Countdown to track it. The time given below is already converted to your zone, so all you need to do is bookmark this page, and you can return back to check the timer anytime.

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

How to Watch Summer Game Fest 2026

The Summer Game Fest is designed as a digital-first event, which means that people can watch it from anywhere all around the world. The Summer Game Fest will stream across multiple devices, and you can watch it live on thegameawards YouTube and Twitch channels. Moreover, a lot of creators might also stream this show live, so you can watch them as well.

Image Credit: Summer Game Fest

Every Expected Game to Be Announced at Summer Game Fest 2026

A lot of gameplay trailers and their release dates have been revealed in the State of Play event a few days ago. Still, there is a lot to unpack, and the speculations for more upcoming games are running wild. Looking at the publisher activity and past studio announcements, here are some of the expected games that will be revealed at the Summer Game Fest:

Marvel’s Wolverine

Gears of War: E-day

Phantom Blade Zero

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The Witcher 4

Aniimo

Grave Seasons, Valor Mortis

Erosion

Don’t Fret

Way to the Woods

My Arms are Longer Now.

Among all other announcements, nothing carries more anticipation than GTA 6 right now. Rockstar Games has confirmed a release date of November 19, 2026, but the community has not received a trailer 3 yet. With all major game reveals and events going around this week, it is difficult that GTA 6 will be releasing its third trailer anytime soon.

Moving forward, Marvel’s Wolverine has already been announced in the State of Play event, and it is supposed to release on September 15, 2026. However, we can expect more gameplay trailers showcasing more Wolverine features and cutscenes.

Image Credit: The Coalition

The Gears of War: E-Day is one of Xbox’s most anticipated projects. And the return of this long-running franchise will surely make the community go into a frenzy when we have a cinematic or a gameplay trailer. The Phantom Blade Zero, which was again announced during the State of Play event, might also showcase some more gameplay trailers in the Summer Game Fest.

Naughty Dog’s newest project, Intergalactic: Heretic Prophet, remains incredibly mysterious ever since it was announced. Hopefully, we will have more information on the game revealed in this event. CD Projekt Red has recently revealed a 6-minute trailer for The Witcher 4. There are high hopes that we get more gameplay trailers around the game and some information on its release date as well.

There are tons of other indie titles that have been confirmed to be shown in a hands-on demonstration, including Grounded 2, Aniimo, Grave Seasons, Don’t Fret, and more. So, that is all about the Summer Game Fest countdown timer and where to watch this show as well. Are you excited for this major event? Tell us in the comments below.