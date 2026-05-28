Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Announced, Price and Ghost Return in Korean Setting

Infinity Ward has finally pulled back the curtains on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 with a new trailer, revealing the new Korean setting with all-out war between North Korea and South Korea. The trailer gives players an insight into the story as well, with Ghost and Price being at the center of it all.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Seemingly Pits Ghost and Price Against Each Other

The trailer opens with the previously revealed Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 bodycam teaser, showcasing Korean soldiers before bombs decimate the streets of South Korea. We then get to see the new leader of North Korea, who will seemingly serve as the primary antagonist for the title.

Furthermore, the trailer goes on to see the return of Captain Price and his team of operatives, but the real hook comes on screen when a vengeful Ghost fights Price on a rooftop. This is something that has left fans bewildered, as two former allies will now stand against each other in the latest Modern Warfare title.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 trailer revealed



Releasing on October 23, 2026, as Captain Price and Ghost return pic.twitter.com/5yIcnxPPnX — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) May 28, 2026

Infinity Ward has already provided us with a description for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 and its plot, which reads:

“War erupts on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilize the world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. A young squad of South Korean soldiers fights to survive on the collapsing front lines, while half a world away, a vengeful Captain Price wages a personal war from the shadows as he stays one step ahead of those hunting him. As Price’s off-book mission collides with the forces behind the invasion, the war spreads beyond anyone’s control.”

Additionally, the developers have also revealed details about the game modes featured in Modern Warfare 4, stating:

“Campaign drops players into trench warfare in Korea, close-quarters combat in New York, high-octane chases through Paris, SAS night raids in Mumbai, and city-wide assaults to reclaim occupied territory. Multiplayer delivers grounded, precise combat where fluid movement, player choice, and greater control define every engagement. In DMZ, players operate as an off-the-books asset behind enemy lines, where every extraction run into contested territory forces hard choices about which objectives to pursue, what to secure, and when to get out.”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is set to launch on October 23, 2026, with the first reveal for the game and DMZ mode coming on June 7, 2026, as part of the Xbox Games Showcase for Summer Game Fest 2026.

Are you excited about jumping into the world of Call of Duty once again? Tell us in the comments below!