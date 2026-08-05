Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Global Release Times (Countdown Timer)

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is a fresh 4v4 tag-team fighter from Arc System Works featuring iconic Marvel heroes and villains. It’s among the most anticipated titles for Marvel fans, aside from Wolverine, on PS5 and PC. So if you’re wondering when you can join the fight with your friends in your region, here are the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release times along with a countdown timer.

When Does Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release?

Image Credit: Arc System Works

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls releases on August 6, 2026, at 11 AM EDT across all regions and eligible platforms. The game follows a simultaneous release schedule, and here are the release dates and times for key regions across the globe:

Region Release Time US West August 6, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT) US East August 6, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT) Brazil August 6, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT) UK August 6, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST) Germany August 6, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST) France August 6, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST) South Africa August 6, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST) Turkey August 6, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT) Russia August 6, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK) UAE August 6, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST) India August 6, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST) Singapore August 6, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT) Philippines August 6, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST) China August 6, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST) South Korea August 7, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST) Japan August 7, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST) Australia August 7, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand August 7, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release Countdown Timer

Image Credit: Arc System Works

Here’s a quick countdown timer for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release, so you don’t miss out on joining the tag-team battles against The Champion. Also check out the full Marvel Tokon character roster to know what heroes and villains you can play as. Furthermore, you can bookmark this page to check how long you need to wait for the game to go live:

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is now out on PS5 and PC!

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Preload Size

Image Credit: Arc System Works

Preload for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is already live on PS5 consoles via the PlayStation Store. However, for PC players on Steam, the preload is expected to begin 2 hours before Marvel Tokon’s worldwide release, as it was during the Open Beta. Here’s the preload size for Marvel Tokon on both PC and PlayStation 5:

PS5 Preload Size: 23.575 GB (Live Now)

23.575 GB (Live Now) PC Preload Size: 27 GB (Live on August 6, 2026 at 9 AM ET)

For now, Arc System Works has confirmed crossplay support for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls day one, but cross-progression hasn’t been officially announced yet. In addition, an Xbox release for Marvel Tokon is not planned, as the game launches exclusively on PS5 consoles and PC.

That’s all you need to know about Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release times. Have you pre-ordered the game? Tell us in the comments section below.