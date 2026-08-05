Home > News > Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Global Release Times (Countdown Timer)

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Global Release Times (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Comments 0
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release times, featuring the game's stacked roster.
Image Credit: Arc System Works
In Short
  • Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will release globally on August 6, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.
  • The game will release exclusively on PS5 consoles and PC.
  • PS5 players can preload Marvel Tokon right now, while PC players have to wait until 2 hours before launch.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is a fresh 4v4 tag-team fighter from Arc System Works featuring iconic Marvel heroes and villains. It’s among the most anticipated titles for Marvel fans, aside from Wolverine, on PS5 and PC. So if you’re wondering when you can join the fight with your friends in your region, here are the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release times along with a countdown timer.

When Does Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release?

Wolverine in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls' New York City map, posing with his Adamantium Claws.
Image Credit: Arc System Works

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls releases on August 6, 2026, at 11 AM EDT across all regions and eligible platforms. The game follows a simultaneous release schedule, and here are the release dates and times for key regions across the globe:

RegionRelease Time
US WestAugust 6, 2026 – 08:00 AM (PDT)
US EastAugust 6, 2026 – 11:00 AM (EDT)
BrazilAugust 6, 2026 – 12:00 PM (BRT)
UKAugust 6, 2026 – 04:00 PM (BST)
GermanyAugust 6, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
FranceAugust 6, 2026 – 05:00 PM (CEST)
South AfricaAugust 6, 2026 – 05:00 PM (SAST)
Turkey August 6, 2026 – 06:00 PM (TRT)
RussiaAugust 6, 2026 – 06:00 PM (MSK)
UAE August 6, 2026 – 07:00 PM (GST)
India August 6, 2026 – 08:30 PM (IST)
Singapore August 6, 2026 – 11:00 PM (SGT)
Philippines August 6, 2026 – 11:00 PM (PST)
ChinaAugust 6, 2026 – 11:00 PM (CST)
South Korea August 7, 2026 – 12:00 AM (KST)
Japan August 7, 2026 – 12:00 AM (JST)
Australia August 7, 2026 – 01:00 AM (AEST)
New Zealand August 7, 2026 – 03:00 AM (NZST)

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Release Countdown Timer

Spider-Man's winning pose in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls.
Image Credit: Arc System Works

Here’s a quick countdown timer for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release, so you don’t miss out on joining the tag-team battles against The Champion. Also check out the full Marvel Tokon character roster to know what heroes and villains you can play as. Furthermore, you can bookmark this page to check how long you need to wait for the game to go live:

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls releases in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is now out on PS5 and PC!

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Preload Size

Storm's intro animation in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls.
Image Credit: Arc System Works

Preload for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is already live on PS5 consoles via the PlayStation Store. However, for PC players on Steam, the preload is expected to begin 2 hours before Marvel Tokon’s worldwide release, as it was during the Open Beta. Here’s the preload size for Marvel Tokon on both PC and PlayStation 5:

  • PS5 Preload Size: 23.575 GB (Live Now)
  • PC Preload Size: 27 GB (Live on August 6, 2026 at 9 AM ET)

For now, Arc System Works has confirmed crossplay support for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls day one, but cross-progression hasn’t been officially announced yet. In addition, an Xbox release for Marvel Tokon is not planned, as the game launches exclusively on PS5 consoles and PC.

That’s all you need to know about Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls global release times. Have you pre-ordered the game? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Marvel Tokon PC Version Blocked in 132 Countries as Sony’s PSN Restrictions Backfire
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jul 6, 2026
PlayStation Reveals ‘Project Defiant,’ Its First Arcade Fighting Stick
Ishan Adhikary Jun 5, 2025
DC Returns to Fighting Games With New Free-to-Play Mobile Fighter DCKO
Bipradeep Biswas Jul 21, 2026
How to Join Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Open Beta
Ajith Kumar Jun 29, 2026
#Tags
#gaming#Marvel#PlayStation
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...