Sony SRS-XV900 Party Speaker Launched in India

Sony has introduced a new SRS-XV900 party speaker as part of its X-series in India. Touted as the ‘most powerful and the loudest,‘ the SRS-XV900 comes with up to 25 hours of battery life, the TV Sound Booster feature, and more. Have a look at its price and features.

Sony SRS-XV900: Specs and Features

The SRS-XV900 X-Balanced speaker provides an omnidirectional sound and has a non-circular diaphragm to enable deeper and punchier bass output. The speaker comes with midrange drivers and six tweeters.

There’s support for the Mega Bass feature, which allows you to tune the bass for an enhanced output, along with the Live Sound mode for a live music-like experience at home. The TV Sound Booster is another feature to help enhance the audio quality while the speaker the connected to the TV. You will just have to connect via the optical cable (included in the box) and enable the TV Sound Booster mode for a good audio experience, irrespective of the TV you have.

The Sony SRS-XV900 comes with support for fast charging, which can provide a playback time of up to 3 hours in just 10 minutes. There’s also the Battery Care Mode feature. The speaker can be paired with a mic and guitar for jamming sessions and is compatible with both Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps.

The SRS-XV900 also has the Party Connect feature to connect up to 100 Sony speakers via Bluetooth for the ‘light and sound show’ feels, supports USB connectivity, and can also charge your smartphone. Additionally, it has wheels and a convenient handle so that you can easily carry it around.

Price and Availability

The Sony SRS-XV900 speaker comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 79,900 and is now available to buy via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms in India.