Sony SRS-XB100 Portable Speaker Launched In India for Rs 4,990

Sony has launched a brand new portable speaker, the Sony SRD-XB100 in India. Priced under Rs 10,000, the new Sony speaker comes with up to 16 hours of battery, an IP rating, and much more. Keep reading to know what the new Sony speaker has to offer!

Sony SRS-XB100: Specs and Features

The Sony SRS-XB100 is meant to be portable and lightweight. Its cylindrical design along with a high-quality lanyard ensures that you can carry it in your hand as well as strap it onto your backpack if needed. It comes in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange colors.

To deliver impressive sound quality, the speaker makes use of a passive radiator with an off-center diaphragm and a dedicated Sound Diffusion Processor. This means that the SRS-XB100 can offer a distortion-free listening experience even at high volumes and can also expand its sound stage. When connected to a secondary speaker, it can offer stereo sound.

You will be able to use the speaker for up to 16 hours on a single charge. You can keep track of its charge via a dedicated indicator and charge it when required using its USB Type-C charging port. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, thus, expanding its use case and versatility.

In terms of connectivity, the speaker offers a seamless Bluetooth connection with the availability of Google Fast Pair technology. With a built-in microphone, you can enjoy hands-free calling, and thanks to Sony’s Echo Cancellation Technology, you can drown out your background noises with ease.

Price and Availability

The Sony SRS-XB100 has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 4,990. It is available via the official Sony website as well as Sony offline retail stores. The speaker will also be made available via major e-commerce retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.

Buy Sony SRS-XB100 via Amazon