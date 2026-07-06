‘Don’t Kill the Disc’ Petition Hits 120K Signatures as PlayStation Fans Push Back

Sony kicked off July with the disappointing announcement that it will stop producing physical discs for upcoming games from 2028. Since then, the company has continued to face severe backlash from gamers across the internet. Recently, an independent video game retailer from Canada started the ‘Don’t Kill the Disc’ PlayStation petition against Sony, which has now surpassed 120,000 signatures.

PlayStation Fans Rally Behind ‘Don’t Kill the Disc’ Petition as It Hits 120K Signatures in Just 4 Days

PNP Games, an independent Canadian video game retailer, launched the ‘Don’t Kill the Disc’ petition on the Change.org platform in response to Sony’s controversial decision to discontinue physical game discs for good. In just 4 days, the PlayStation petition against Sony crossed the 100,000-signature milestone and now has over 120,000 signatures at the time of writing.

In the PlayStation petition, Jade Pearce of PNP Games Inc. remarks that Sony is now letting down millions of gamers worldwide after promising to keep the tradition of physical game discs alive at E3 2013. The petition also clearly states that gamers are not against the digital format but are against digital being the only option.

Image Credit: Change.Org

In addition, Jade Pearce states in the PlayStation petition that the issue is not just about ownership but also about the thousands of jobs that are being eliminated by Sony’s controversial decision, thus ending game trades altogether. An industry involving retailers, manufacturers, logistics, etc will completely vanish if Sony doesn’t abandon its plan to kill the physical disc production.

“This is also about jobs. Physical games support an entire industry that an all-digital future quietly erases: retailers, distributors, manufacturers, warehousing and logistics, the pre-owned and trade-in market, and the collector and preservation community. That is thousands of jobs and countless small businesses. Ending physical media removes consumer choice, weakens local economies, and hands a few platform holders total control over how, and whether, you can access the games you buy”, said Pearce in the petition post.

When Sony announced the digital-only route, even Domino’s, KFC, and many more brands began roasting the company’s decision on social media platforms. Thus, Sony has gone dead quiet on social media platforms after the shocking announcement. PlayStation owners are desperately waiting for Sony to reconsider its decision to end physical game disc production.