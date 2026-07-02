PlayStation Is Going Digital-only and Brands Can’t Resist Making It a Joke

Sony’s push to get PlayStation going digital and eventually phase out physical game discs came as a sudden blow to the community. Based on their statement, the decision was based on the “response to shifting trends in consumer preference.” Although consumers themselves are not in agreement with this sentiment, there’s nothing that can be done. However, this doesn’t mean that Sony is out of hot sauce just yet.

Domino’s UK and KFC Roast PlayStation For Going Digital Starting 2028

It’s barely been 24 hours since Sony made the statement about PlayStation killing physical games, and other brands have followed suit. DominosUK on X took a dig at Sony, stating that they would shift to the production of “Digital Pizzas” from here on out. Consumers would be able to download their entire range of “Pizza Codes” and enjoy them using the power of imagination.

While Sony is promoting PlayStation going digital to make physical game discs obsolete, and pizza is not the same thing, the humor is brilliant. The entire fiasco is so infectious that KFC Spain (KFC_ES) also took a dig at Sony by going one step further. They posted that KFC will stop offering physical formats, and products can only be consumed through a “fake PNG Format.”

Image Credit: X

DLCs would be released with sauces, each one being sold separately (of course), and you’d be able to pre-order the PNGs of “Los Glaseados”, just like you’ve pre-ordered GTA 6. They also mentioned that if you decide to pirate PNGs on Pinterest, they’ll show up at your home.

The news of PlayStation going entirely digital from 2028 has left such a deep impact on the community that Gamesir, a company that specializes in controllers, also chipped in. They jokingly stated they would shift away from the production of physical controllers moving forward.

Once you redeem your digital activation code, you’ll be able to use the controller via “quantum entanglement” and “pure imagination.” In the near future, we may just play games using BD (Braindance). This would make Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 canon in our world, but that’s a topic for some other time.



Let us know in the comments below how you feel about PlayStation going digital and whether Sony is moving in the right direction.