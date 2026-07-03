Sony Signals Another PlayStation Plus Price Hike May Be on the Way

Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft have announced a price increase for their consoles or membership plans in the last couple of weeks. Sony, in particular, raised their PlayStation Plus price just over two months ago, and it may be planning another hike very soon. All of this comes right around PlayStation’s physical disc row, and gamers are not too happy about it.

A translated Q&A from the Game and Network Services meeting between Sony Interactive Entertainment President Hideaki Nishino, PlayStation Studios Head Herman Hulst, and SVP Finance Lynn Azar has come to light, revealing a response to future PlayStation Plus price hikes.

According to their statements, we can surmise that the last PlayStation Plus price increase hasn’t satisfied the company. “PS Plus offers strong value to players, and we continually balance that value against customer cost. We are using multiple levers to improve profitability, including pricing, tier mix, and content acquisition efficiency.”

“Higher tiers now account for 40% of subscribers, which reflects strong demand for the service. PS Plus remains a key driver of profitability, and we achieved record-high PS Plus profitability in FY2025,” concluded Studio execs in the detailed Q&A.

Image Credit: PlayStation

The person behind the statement is still unclear (although it sounds like something Herman Hulst might have said), but it shows that Sony is still deliberating over the PlayStation Plus price. With the mention of over 40% of subscribers accounting for higher tiers, Sony might be looking to increase the price further by adding more benefits in the future.

Compared to that, Xbox Game Pass saw a price decrease recently, but it comically came after a price hike days before Phil Spencer stepped down. Similarly, Nintendo’s online services and Switch 2 also saw a price increase. Among all of this, we have also seen major price hikes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. In each case, the blame has been put on the “global market,” with gamers suffering the most.

With Sony already receiving major backlash over putting an end to physical discs, which is also the end of game trading, another price hike can essentially force PlayStation players to cancel their subscription entirely.

What’s your opinion on another potential PlayStation Plus price hike? Let us know in the comments section below.