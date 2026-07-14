Sony Faces Fresh Panic as PS5 Emulator Reportedly Boots Astro Bot on PC

The SharpEmu PS5 emulator is doing some incredible things. Ever since Sony decided to phase out physical game discs, the backlash has been steadily mounting. At first, it was just consumers, but eventually, government bodies stepped in as well. If things couldn’t get any worse, Astro Bot now allegedly boots on PC.

PS5 Emulator Development Could Be A Game Changer Or Doom For Sony

As per a PlayStation gamer named RSantila on Discord, they were able to run Astro Bot on the SharpEmu PS5 emulator. The images with proof were shared by an X page called TechDroider. Given the hardware security, encryption, and complex architecture, this was nothing short of a miracle.

Image Credit: Discord / RSantila

It would appear that backlash from killing physical game discs has accelerated emulator development. The emulator used in this scenario was experimental and developed from scratch in C#.

While the nitty-gritties of the process are unknown, the images clearly show Astro Bot being booted on PC, while there’s no official port of the PlayStation exclusive available for Windows yet. Keep in mind that we’ve yet to see actual gameplay. However, this does add credibility to the fact that the SharpEmu PS5 emulator works.

While there’s proof in the pudding, there is some scepticism as well. Gamers on X have divided opinions, with one user, bella750807, writing, “Great news! In just 20 years, your future RTX 8090 will easily power through Astro Bot in 720p at a cinematic 30 frames per second.”

In fact, the creators of the SharpEmu PS5 emulator themselves state that while some titles boot far enough to render a frame or two, nothing is playable. It would seem that playing free titles from PlayStation Plus is a better option for now.

However, not everyone is cynical about the recent developments. User KamiEmiru had this to say: “Goated for this; they deserve this for what they are doing to us with the physical games situation. I hope he will emulate all their games.”

All said and done, seeing a Sony exclusive boot on a SharpEmu PS5 emulator is in itself massive, but here comes the bad news. As this was publicly shared, Sony will be taking notes. Much like other popular PC emulators, this one, too, could be decommissioned. Many Netizens state the same.

If things progress further, we could see an official statement given by Sony. They may even address why publishers were not informed about the end of physical gaming discs. That’s all there is to the matter for now; we could get more news later this month.

Let us know if you think the SharpEmu PS5 emulator will eventually be able to run Astro Bot on PC or if it’ll be taken down before it gets a chance to shine.