Sony Introduces New INZONE Gaming Headsets in India

Sony has launched three new INZONE gaming headsets in India. The new INZONE H9 and the INZONE H7 are wireless headsets while the INZONE H3 is a wired headset. All three headphones come with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function for easy communication during gameplay. Here are the details.

Sony INZONE H9, H7, H3 Headsets: Specs and Features

The Sony INZONE headsets come with support for 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and ‘advanced technology optimizes acoustics.‘ This supports 2ch stereo audio signals in 7.1ch surround sound. Spatial Sound can be further optimized via the 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser app.

The INZONE H9 is a high-end headset with Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode with multiple noise-canceling microphones and Dual Noise Sensor Technology, also seen on the 1000X series headphones.

The noise-canceling capability is not for the INZONE H7 and the INZONE H3. The INZONE H9 and the H7 come with a differently-shaped diaphragm for high-frequency sounds. All three of them also come with ducts on the housings for optimized low-frequency sounds and deeper bass.

Sony INZONE H9

The INZONE H9 comes with up to 32 hours of battery life while the INZONE H7 supports up to 40 hours of battery life. These can adjust their settings, which can show up on the screen. Plus, both of them come with the ability to work with Tempest 3D AudioTech. Additionally, there’s support for fast charging, which can provide an hour’s usage in just 10 minutes.

Sony INZONE H3

The INZONE headsets can be further controlled Sony’s INZONE Hub PC software for a personalized feel to it.

Price and Availability

The Sony INZONE H9 is priced at Rs 27,990 (offer price, Rs 21,990), the INZONE H7 retails at Rs 21,990 (offer price, Rs 15,990), and the INZONE H3 is priced at 9,990 (offer price, Rs 9,990).

All of them are now available to buy via the Sony Center, Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com, and major online/offline stores.