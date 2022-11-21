Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC Launched in India

Sony has introduced the new LinkBuds S WF-LS900N TWS earbuds in India. The new earbuds, which are being advertised to provide the ‘Never-Off’ experience come with support for ANC, a total battery backup of up to 20 hours, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N: Specs and Features

The Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N earbuds are lightweight and small and weigh just 4.8 grams. The in-ear design is meant to provide a proper fit without any pain or discomfort. There’s support for high-quality noise cancelation and transparent ambient sound to let in the background sounds in. The earbuds come with Adaptive Sound Control, which adjusts the ambient sound settings based on your surroundings.

The WF-LS900N also supports a 5mm driver unit for improved bass and the integrated V1 processor for enhanced noise canceling and audio quality. For connectivity, there’s support for Bluetooth version 5.2. These earbuds can be paired with 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Plus, the audio product comes with Google’s Fast Pair for Android devices and Swift Pair to easily enable pairing with Windows devices. It also gets the Precise Voice Pick-up technology for clear calls even in noisy areas. This is done by optimizing the mics and advanced audio signal processing.

Sony’s standard Speak-to-Chat feature is also supported. This pauses the music when you are talking to someone. The music will also stop when the earbuds are taken off. The Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa support.

The S WF-LS900N also gets up to 6 hours of playback time with ANC and up to 20 hours of total playback time. It can provide up to an hour of playtime in just 5 minutes. Additionally, there’s support for an intuitive touch sensor control panel for sound settings, access to Spotify music, and more. Plus, the earbuds have been introduced with sustainability in mind and are made up of recycled materials with plastic-free packaging.

Price and Availability

The Sony LinkBuds S WF-L900N comes with a price tag of Rs 16,990 but is available at Rs 13,990 after getting a cashback of Rs 3,000. This is an introductory offer, which will run from November 21 to November 30.

The earbuds will be available, starting November 25 via Sony stores and offline/online platforms. It comes in black, white, and beige colors.