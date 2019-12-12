Sony has launched a sleek and portable digital voice recorder, called the ICD-UX570F, in India today. It is designed to offer high quality and reliable on-the-go recording features, especially to those looking to record lectures, phone calls, interviews, and more. It’s also the ideal digital recording device for journalists like us.

As stated in Sony’s official press release, the ICD-UX570F digital voice recorder boasts a “compact and easy to carry” design. It measures 102.8 mm × 36.6 mm × 12.2 mm and weighs just 48 grams. It’s super slim and you can easily carry it in your trouser’s pocket. Sony offers long range skipping on this recorder, allowing users to quickly scrub through and listen to certain parts of the recording.

The device includes 4GB of built-in storage but is expandable using compatible memory cards like microSDHC or microSDXC card. There’s a high sensitivity S-microphone in tow here and can even record faint, distant, muffled voices without capturing excessive background noise. It records the audio in MP3 and LPCM formats.

Sony has optimized the ICD-UX570F to auto-detect voice and music recordings. There’s reduced chances of recording mistakes happening with this device. The best part is that there’s a built-in USB-A port to make it simpler for users to grab their recordings. It’s definitely convenient.

This voice recorder comes equipped with a lithium battery that offers up to 20 hours of record and playback time on a full charge – which is also the time it takes to fill the in-built storage. Sony adds that a ‘3-minute quick charge is good for 1 hour of recording’ on the ICD-UX570F.

Sony ICD-UX570F digital voice recorder has gone on sale today at a price of Rs. 8,490 in India. Those interested can surely pick one of these handy-dandy recorders at popular e-commerce stores, Sony exclusive outlets, and retail stores across the country.