Sony Introduces New HT-S2000 Soundbar in India

Sony has launched a new soundbar called the HT-S2000 in India. The HT-S2000 soundbar falls in the mid-range price range and comes with support for Dolby Atmos, a built-in dual subwoofer, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Sony HT-S2000: Specs and Features

The Sony HT-S2000 is a 3.1-channel soundbar, which supports Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround for an immersive cinematic surround sound experience. This is topped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for further enhancements.

The center-placed speaker and dual subwoofer combination has an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which is meant to provide a high-quality sound output with deeper bass and clearer vocals without any distortion. There’s also support for Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE).

Much like most of Sony’s products, the HT-S2000 soundbar is also focused on an eco-friendly environment and hence, uses less plastic even in the packaging. Plus, it is easy to set up and requires an HDMI cable to connect to a TV. There’s support for the new Home Entertainment Connect app, which can further ease out the process.

The soundbar can be connected to any compatible Sony BRAVIA TV and the sound control settings will appear on the TV’s quick access menu for easy controls. There’s an option to pair a subwoofer and optional wireless rear speakers (sold separately) to further amp up the experience. Additionally, it is compatible with various Bluetooth devices to listen to radio, music, audiobooks, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Sony HT-S2000 is priced at Rs 42,990 (MRP, Rs 51,990) and can be bought via the company’s website, major online portals, and even leading retail stores.