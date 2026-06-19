PlayStation Reportedly Wants Its Biggest Single-Player Games to Stay on PS5 for Good

Sony has remained tight-lipped without publicly addressing the situation with its first-party games’ PC ports. However, Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently stated that they are leaving the door open for the PC ports of PlayStation games. While Sony remains ambiguous, industry insider Jason Schreier, who previously broke the PlayStation exclusivity news, has doubled down on the idea that PlayStation single-player narrative games will be console exclusives.

Industry Insider Pushes Back on PlayStation’s Claims, Says PS5 Exclusive Games Are Here to Stay

In recent times, we have stopped hearing more about PlayStation PC ports, as Sony is reportedly returning to its exclusivity roots. In a recent interview with Famitsu magazine, Hideaki Nishino, SIE CEO, surprisingly mentioned that they aren’t ruling out the option of PC ports: “If releasing a title on PC would maximize the gaming experience, we’ll continue to consider that option”

While the CEO’s statement instilled hope that PC gamers will still get ports of games like Ghost of Yotei, Wolverine, etc, industry insider Jason Schreier’s latest comment contradicts the Sony president’s claims. In the Reset Era gaming forum, Jason Schreier commented on Sony’s CEO’s ambiguous statement.

According to the industry insider, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, pulled the plug on the PC port of PlayStation’s first-party titles due to poor revenue and inconsistent releases.

I guess they’re not going to lay this out publicly, but there’s no ambiguity in their strategy. During a townhall a few weeks ago, Hermen Hulst told staff that their single-player narrative games will be PlayStation only, and he explained that they were inconsistent with their PC releases, they didn’t make enough money, and they want to keep their IP aligned to their own platform.

Image Credit: Reset Era

Based on his words, there is no room for ambiguity anymore, and Sony won’t make a public announcement of PC port cancellation. Only the staff knows the reality. As the PC ports didn’t reach their intended revenue target, Sony is heading back to the exclusivity route for their popular IPs. However, they will continue the multi-platform approach for live-service games like Marathon.

The industry insider also claims that he verified this statement with two staff members who heard the PS studio head reaffirming the exclusivity model. Thus, there’s no “case by case” analysis like the Sony CEO suggests, and all upcoming PlayStation games will remain as exclusives.

It is now more evident than ever, as Sony recently started marketing its games with the special tag “It Happens on PS5” for upcoming titles like Wolverine, God of War Laufey, and more. So, what are your thoughts on Sony shutting the door for PC gamers once again? Let us know in the comments below.