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PlayStation Reportedly Wants Its Biggest Single-Player Games to Stay on PS5 for Good

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PlayStation Exclusives
Image Credit: PlayStation
In Short
  • Hideaki Nishino, SIE CEO, revealed that they aren't ruling out PC ports in an interview.
  • However, industry insider Jason Schreier believes that Sony is straying away from PC ports due to poor sales.
  • There, Sony is returning to its traditional exclusivity model and will only release live-service games on PC.
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Sony has remained tight-lipped without publicly addressing the situation with its first-party games’ PC ports. However, Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently stated that they are leaving the door open for the PC ports of PlayStation games. While Sony remains ambiguous, industry insider Jason Schreier, who previously broke the PlayStation exclusivity news, has doubled down on the idea that PlayStation single-player narrative games will be console exclusives.

Industry Insider Pushes Back on PlayStation’s Claims, Says PS5 Exclusive Games Are Here to Stay

In recent times, we have stopped hearing more about PlayStation PC ports, as Sony is reportedly returning to its exclusivity roots. In a recent interview with Famitsu magazine, Hideaki Nishino, SIE CEO, surprisingly mentioned that they aren’t ruling out the option of PC ports: “If releasing a title on PC would maximize the gaming experience, we’ll continue to consider that option”

While the CEO’s statement instilled hope that PC gamers will still get ports of games like Ghost of Yotei, Wolverine, etc, industry insider Jason Schreier’s latest comment contradicts the Sony president’s claims. In the Reset Era gaming forum, Jason Schreier commented on Sony’s CEO’s ambiguous statement.

According to the industry insider, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, pulled the plug on the PC port of PlayStation’s first-party titles due to poor revenue and inconsistent releases.

I guess they’re not going to lay this out publicly, but there’s no ambiguity in their strategy. During a townhall a few weeks ago, Hermen Hulst told staff that their single-player narrative games will be PlayStation only, and he explained that they were inconsistent with their PC releases, they didn’t make enough money, and they want to keep their IP aligned to their own platform.

Jason Schreier about PS exclusives
Image Credit: Reset Era

Based on his words, there is no room for ambiguity anymore, and Sony won’t make a public announcement of PC port cancellation. Only the staff knows the reality. As the PC ports didn’t reach their intended revenue target, Sony is heading back to the exclusivity route for their popular IPs. However, they will continue the multi-platform approach for live-service games like Marathon.

The industry insider also claims that he verified this statement with two staff members who heard the PS studio head reaffirming the exclusivity model. Thus, there’s no “case by case” analysis like the Sony CEO suggests, and all upcoming PlayStation games will remain as exclusives.

It is now more evident than ever, as Sony recently started marketing its games with the special tag “It Happens on PS5” for upcoming titles like Wolverine, God of War Laufey, and more. So, what are your thoughts on Sony shutting the door for PC gamers once again? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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