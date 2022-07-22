Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K Smart TV Series Launched in India

Sony has launched the new BRAVIA XR OLED A80K smart TV series in India. The new smart TV series comes with the next-gen Cognitive Processor XR, 4K upscaling, and more intriguing features. Check them out below, along with the prices.

Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K Series: Specs and Features

The new BRAVIA A80K TV series sport a minimal-bezel design and includes three models: 55-inch, 65-inch model, and 77-inch. All of them are powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, which tries to provide a lifelike viewing experience. It is said that it “thinks like a human brain” to offer an immersive experience.

The OLED display has support for XR OLED Contrast Pro for deeper blacks, XR TRILUMINOS Pro for the reproduction of a billion colors for more natural colors, 4K upscaling, and OLED XR Motion Clarity technology for clearer videos. There’s support for HDR and Dolby Vision too.

For gaming needs, the TVs come with 4K 120fps, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto latency mode (ALM), and auto game mode, along with support for HDMI 2.1. There’s access to BRAVIA CAM for sound and picture adjustments based on users’ presence in the room. The standalone device can support features like gesture control, proximity alert, power saving, optimization, video chat, and more.

For the audio part, the new Sony A80K TVs support Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+ for direct sound from the visuals, and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling for sound from all directions and 3D audio without any in-ceiling or up-firing speakers. The Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series comes with IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

The smart TVs run Google TV with access to over 7,00,000 TVs and shows, Google Assistant, and there’s Apple AirPlay compatibility too. Additional features include support for ambient optimization technology for brightness adjustments as per the room conditions, acoustic auto-calibration technology, and the BRAVIA Core app.

Price and Availability

The Sony BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series is priced at Rs 2,79,990 (XR-65A80K model) and Rs 6,99,990 (XR-77A80K model) and is now available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

There’s no word on the price of the XR-55A80K model yet.