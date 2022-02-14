Sony Introduces Alpha 7 IV Camera with 33MP Full-Frame Image Sensor in India

Sony has launched the new Alpha 7 IV interchangeable lens camera in India. This camera comes with the new 33MP full-frame image sensor, and it is joined by the new flash, HVL-F60RM2. Here’s a look at all the details.

Sony Alpha 7 IV: Specs and Features

Sony Alpha 7 IV comes with the flagship-grade BIONZ XR image processing engine for improved picture quality as compared to the predecessor camera, Alpha 7 III. There’s also support for advanced autofocus capabilities, which support real-time tracking (can track birds and animals’ eyes) and is 30% improved than the predecessor camera.

There’s support for 33MP resolution to change the meaning of what a “basic” camera can do. The 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor allows for better details and lesser noise.

Amongst the various features it has, there’s the S-Cinetone-backed 4K video recording for a rich and cinematic look to the videos. There’s support for 4K at 60fps and 4K at 30fps with 7K oversampling in full-frame mode. The camera also has a 10-bit depth 4:2:2 color sampling for natural gradation.

Sony Alpha 7 IV is a hybrid still and video camera and can easily allow users to switch between these two modes. It also has 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization, a new heat dissipation system to keep it cool during long video-recording sessions, and allows for easy connectivity with a smartphone, thanks to the Imaging Edge Mobile app.

Additional Sony Alpha 7 IV features include XAVC S-I intra-frame encoding for more efficient editing workflows, XAVC HS for doubled compression efficiency, Shot Mark to access marked scenes in a video, live-streaming support, remote access, and more.

Plus, the new Sony HVL-F60RM2 flash comes with GN 60 and 20-200mm 10 coverage and is meant to “offer precise control, enhanced high-speed and intuitive operability.” It has upgraded flash shooting performance by 200 times at 10fps. It also supports an optimized algorithm to make it overheat-resistant. The flash release time lag has also decreased to enable the users to capture momentary facial expressions and movements.

Price and Availability

The Sony Alpha 7 IV is priced at Rs 2,42, 490 (body-only) and Rs 2,62,490 (body + 28-70 mm Zoom Lens). The Sony HVL-F60RM2 flash is priced at Rs 46,000. All these products are now available to buy via Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and Amazon India and Flipkart.