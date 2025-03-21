Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 46 Gets Delayed; Here’s Why

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has blessed fans of this sequel with 45 chapters so far, but it appears fans have to hold their breath and wait for the next chapter release a little longer. Chapter 46 of the Solo Leveling spin-off series was supposed to be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. However, the manhwa went on a sudden hiatus. So, if you’re eager to know the reason behind it, bear with us as we delve deeper into why Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 has been delayed and when it will be released.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 46 Delay Explained

According to reports, the new chapter of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok went on a hiatus as the author isn’t keeping well. However, it’s a brief hiatus, and you can read the chapter on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 PM KST. Fans in the US can read Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 at 6:00 AM PT (or 9:00 AM ET).

Image Credit: Chugong (via Tapas)

After gaining immortality, Jinwoo becomes the most powerful Solo Leveling character in existence. At the start of Ragnarok, we see him training his son through the Tutorial. However, he didn’t want to drag his son into all the chaos at a young age, so he suppressed the powers Suho inherited.

While Jinwoo fights the Itarim race in Outer space, he realizes that he has to take help from his son to defeat the enemies who have started showing up on Earth. So, he sends Beru and gets him trained for the new challenges.

What Happened in Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 45?

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has seen Suho grow in physical strength and powers. He, in fact, grew at a pace faster than his father. In Chapter 45, Suho confronts his counterparts, who are basically the bosses of the Advancement Quest dungeon, where he gets stuck.

While he manages to escape the two bosses, he encounters a third boss. While the first two were the familiar versions of Suho, the third one appears to be unfamiliar from an unknown future. So, fans can expect to see an exciting clash between the two Suho from different timelines.

To catch up with the manhwa, you can legally read Solo Leveling Ragnarok on Tapas and Webnovel with ease. How are you liking Suho’s story so far? Let us know in the comments below.