Solo Leveling Is Getting a Live-Action Adaptation

Solo Leveling Season 1 was released in 2024, and we can’t deny that the series was popular ahead of its debut. Hence, it didn’t take much time to become the most trending anime on social media. Now, again, as the second season of the anime is here, we can see it grabbing the attention of the old fans along with the new ones. However, the manhwa series will expand to a new audience soon as Kakao Entertainment confirmed that a Solo Leveling live-action adaptation is in the works.

Recently, in an official blog post, Kakao Entertainment revealed that Solo Leveling live-action has entered the “planning and development” phase. Furthermore, the script work for the adaptation is currently underway with Kakao Entertainment’s media division.

Well, it’s not the first time that the news about the live-action adaptation of the dark fantasy series has arrived. In 2023, an announcement surfaced via a French website called Linternaute. It stated that a Korean drama adaptation of Solo Leveling was in the works. D&C Media’s CEO also backed the news at the time.

However, since then, there has been no update regarding the project. So, the recent news is creating a lot of buzz as fans are skeptical whether both announcements hint at a single project or if they have nothing to do with each other.

The Solo Leveling franchise is expanding at a fast pace. The series that began serialization in KakaoPage in 2016 has received several versions with the time moving forward. Be it a webtoon, video game, anime, or something else. Now, finally, a live-action adaptation is in development. So, the popular IP has a long way to go.

While the new update for Solo Leveling live-action confirms that the project is in the works, it’s too early for the release date, cast, production team, or any other details. However, whenever we learn more details about this exciting project, we will update you promptly. Moreover, we can expect the fandom to shower it with the same amount of love that they have blessed the manhwa and anime with.