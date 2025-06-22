Someone Made an App That Blocks Ads in Real Life

Ads are everywhere: on your phone, your TV, your inbox, and even on the sidewalk, trying to sell you something or the other. While there are ways to avoid the digital stuff, what about real life? But one developer has done the unthinkable and created an app to block ads in real life using Snapchat Spectacles.

This story comes from software engineer and AI/XR developer, Stijn Spanhove (X/@stspanho), who shared an X post demoing his upcoming XR app. It works like an ad-blocker for those promotional banners, posters, ads in newspapers, and even Coca-Cola cans.

Also Read: Gemini Can Now Run Scheduled Actions Just Like ChatGPT

The app is demonstrated running on Snapchat Spectacles and uses Google’s Gemini to likely detect ads in the surroundings. According to Stijn Spanhove, the app is based on an open-source sample called the Depth Cache.

His app is in early development, and it isn’t clear whether Stijn is planning for a public release or keeping it to himself like a pet project. But the possibility of a universal ad blocker is quite exciting, especially because ads have become more prevalent in today’s society.

Some commenters on his post also suggested replacing the block sign with more natural things like plants and foliage, which would be more pleasing than seeing red rectangles everywhere. Although others suggested adding a to-do list instead.

Whatever Stijn plans for the end product, I will be pretty excited to try it out when it comes out. What do you think about it, and would you use an app like this? Let us know in the comments below.