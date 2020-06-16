If you’re in the market for high-end truly wireless earphones, you have limited options. That’s where Sennheiser’s new TWS earphones sit; at the high end. The company has launched the Momentum True Wireless 2 in India at Rs. 24,990. At that price, the earphones sit next to the likes of Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 feature 7mm dynamic drivers and the company claims that they deliver “deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble.” Also, with the built-in equaliser you can tailor the audio experience to your preference.

The earphones also come with active noise cancellation. Now, that’s a feature you would expect in this price range especially since the AirPods Pro are sitting here as well. Moreover, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 also come in at a similar price point with ANC. Sennheiser also includes a transparency mode, similar to the AirPods Pro. This feature is meant to be used in places where you need to be aware of your surroundings; on a run, for example.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 come with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology, and support for codecs such as AAC and Qualcomm aptX. There’s also IPX4 ingress protection so you can use them while in the gym, or in a light rain. As far as the battery is concerned, the earphones have a 7 hour battery life that can be extended up to 28 hours with the charging case. That’s quite impressive.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are available in the black colour option starting today. They are priced at Rs. 24,990. The white color option will be available at a later date.

Buy the Momentum True Wireless 2 from Amazon (Rs. 24,990)