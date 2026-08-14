Modern Warfare 4 Beta Will Include Campaign for the First Time in COD History

Activision has finally revealed the content that players will be able to access next week when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 beta goes live. In a new announcement on the official COD X account, the devs revealed that the Early Access Beta and Open Beta will bring not one, but three modes, including a Modern Warfare 4 campaign mission for the very first time.

As per the confirmed info, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 beta will bring 5 new 6v6 Multiplayer maps, a new Warzone Resurgence Zodiac map, and even a single-player campaign mission called ‘Entrenched’ for the first time in COD history.

Image Credit: Activision

Apart from the campaign mission, the early access beta, which will run from August 21 to 25, will feature the following multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 4: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Inflation, Search & Destroy, Kill Block, and Mobility Course.

Coming to the multiplayer maps, Rooftops, Silkworm, Transit213, Cachette, Lotus, and Kill Block will be added to the Modern Warfare 4 beta.

The Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta, which will run from August 28 to September 1, will feature everything from the early access beta along with the new Warzone Resurgence Map Zodiac and a new Ground War mode. Furthermore, the open beta will also bring Hijack and Combat Outpost to the multiplayer modes playlist.

But before the beta comes knocking in, Call of Duty NEXT, which will air on August 21, will offer some exclusive intel on Modern Warfare 4 beta gameplay. Viewers at home will also be able to win some beta codes during a live giveaway.

If you’re still looking to get into the early beta for free, don’t forget you can claim a Modern Warfare 4 beta code with Discord Nitro ahead of its early access starting August 21. Furthermore, you can also crack open some Modern Warfare 4-themed Monster Energy cans to get free 2XP tokens right in time for the beta.