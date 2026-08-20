Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Adds Shader Preloads and Cuts Restart Prompts

Activision is making several platform-specific changes to the Modern Warfare 4 Beta ahead of its early access launch later this week. The updates aim to cut restart prompts and improve loading times by adding shader preloads in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

PC players using Battle.net or Steam and PS5 players will no longer need to restart Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta for most updates. However, they will still need to restart if an update arrives while they are playing. This addresses some of the long-standing frustrations around Call of Duty updates.

Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 players will continue to see restart prompts during the Beta. The difference has already frustrated some Xbox players, who are questioning why Activision cannot offer the same system across every platform. Especially when Xbox owns Activision.

Call of Duty Finally Introduces Shader Preloads with Modern Warfare 4

The highlight of these changes is the shader preloading. Yes, Activision is officially introducing shader preloading from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The system prepares shaders before the game launches, which should help reduce launch times and minimize stuttering during gameplay.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Cuts Restart Prompts for PC and PlayStation



Activision is also adding shader pre-loading for PC players pic.twitter.com/0Bs5IEY7Jn — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 20, 2026

This change could make the Beta smoother for PC players, especially during the first launch after an update. Shader compilation has caused performance issues in previous Call of Duty games, making the change a welcome addition. However, if you want to stay prepared, make sure to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on your PC.

Image Credit: Activision

The restart changes should also make the update process less disruptive. PC and PS5 players can continue playing after most updates without closing and reopening the game. Activision also shared the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Modern Warfare 4 Beta. And if you see the specs, it is clear that Activision put in extra effort to optimize the game this time.

The changes arrive just ahead of Activision distributing Modern Warfare 4 Beta codes, giving players a chance to test the latest Call of Duty before its full release. While the new system will not eliminate every restart, it should make updates less annoying for players on supported platforms.

What are your thoughts on shader preloads and restart cuts on the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta? Let us know in the comments.