Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Start Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta is almost here, and players are waiting for the moment to join the chaos. The first Beta will feature tons of new content, including a mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s campaign. If you were wondering when you can participate, here are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta start times along with a countdown timer.

What Time Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Start?

Image Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta begins on August 21, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET and concludes on August 25 for players on all platforms, except Nintendo Switch 2. Preloads for Beta Weekend 1 have already begun.

The first weekend will be available to those who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. If you’ve pre-ordered either the Standard Edition or the Vault Edition, you’ll automatically receive a code via email.

However, you can purchase a Discord Nitro subscription to receive an early access beta code through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s collaboration with Discord. With that said, here are the global start times for the game’s early access beta:

Region Release Time US West August 21, 2026 – 11:00 AM (PDT) US East August 21, 2026 – 02:00 PM (EDT) Brazil August 21, 2026 – 03:00 PM (BRT) UK August 21, 2026 – 07:00 PM (BST) Germany August 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (CEST) France August 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (CEST) South Africa August 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (SAST) Turkey August 21, 2026 – 09:00 PM (TRT) Russia August 21, 2026 – 09:00 PM (MSK) UAE August 21, 2026 – 10:00 PM (GST) India August 21, 2026 – 11:30 PM (IST) Singapore August 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (SGT) Phillipines August 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (PST) China August 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (CST) South Korea August 22, 2026 – 03:00 AM (KST) Japan August 22, 2026 – 03:00 AM (JST) Australia August 22, 2026 – 04:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand August 22, 2026 – 06:00 AM (NZST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Countdown Timer

Here’s a convenient countdown timer, so you don’t miss out on joining the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta when the clock strikes chaos. You can bookmark this page and check how long until you can access the beta on August 21 or August 22, depending on your time zone:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta goes live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta is now live!

When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Start?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta will begin on August 28, 2026, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and end on September 1. For the second Open Beta weekend, players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 players, can join. You don’t need to pre-order Modern Warfare 4 or require a code for the public Open Beta.

Image Credit: Activision

If you couldn’t participate in Early Access Beta, you can play this one and claim free Modern Warfare 4 Beta rewards. With that said, here’s a breakdown of the start time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Open Beta Weekend 2 in major regions across the world:

Region Release Time US West August 28, 2026 – 10:00 AM (PDT) US East August 28 2026 – 01:00 PM (EDT) Brazil August 28, 2026 – 02:00 PM (BRT) UK August 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (BST) Germany August 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (CEST) France August 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (CEST) South Africa August 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (SAST) Turkey August 28, 2026 – 08:00 PM (TRT) Russia August 28, 2026 – 08:00 PM (MSK) UAE August 28, 2026 – 09:00 PM (GST) India August 28, 2026 – 10:30 PM (IST) Singapore August 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (SGT) Phillipines August 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (PST) China August 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (CST) South Korea August 29, 2026 – 02:00 AM (KST) Japan August 29, 2026 – 02:00 AM (JST) Australia August 29, 2026 – 03:00 AM (AEST) New Zealand August 29, 2026 – 05:00 AM (NZST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Countdown Timer

Here’s another handy countdown timer to help you track the start time of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta is now live on all platforms!

So, are you joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Early Access Beta? Or will you wait for Open Beta Weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.