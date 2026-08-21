Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Start Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta begins on August 21, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.
- Players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 4 can join the first Open Beta Weekend.
- The Open Beta weekend for Modern Warfare 4 kicks off on August 28, 2026, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta is almost here, and players are waiting for the moment to join the chaos. The first Beta will feature tons of new content, including a mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s campaign. If you were wondering when you can participate, here are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta start times along with a countdown timer.
What Time Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Start?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta begins on August 21, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET and concludes on August 25 for players on all platforms, except Nintendo Switch 2. Preloads for Beta Weekend 1 have already begun.
The first weekend will be available to those who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. If you’ve pre-ordered either the Standard Edition or the Vault Edition, you’ll automatically receive a code via email.
However, you can purchase a Discord Nitro subscription to receive an early access beta code through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s collaboration with Discord. With that said, here are the global start times for the game’s early access beta:
|Region
|Release Time
|US West
|August 21, 2026 – 11:00 AM (PDT)
|US East
|August 21, 2026 – 02:00 PM (EDT)
|Brazil
|August 21, 2026 – 03:00 PM (BRT)
|UK
|August 21, 2026 – 07:00 PM (BST)
|Germany
|August 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (CEST)
|France
|August 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (CEST)
|South Africa
|August 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (SAST)
|Turkey
|August 21, 2026 – 09:00 PM (TRT)
|Russia
|August 21, 2026 – 09:00 PM (MSK)
|UAE
|August 21, 2026 – 10:00 PM (GST)
|India
|August 21, 2026 – 11:30 PM (IST)
|Singapore
|August 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (SGT)
|Phillipines
|August 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (PST)
|China
|August 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (CST)
|South Korea
|August 22, 2026 – 03:00 AM (KST)
|Japan
|August 22, 2026 – 03:00 AM (JST)
|Australia
|August 22, 2026 – 04:00 AM (AEST)
|New Zealand
|August 22, 2026 – 06:00 AM (NZST)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Countdown Timer
Here’s a convenient countdown timer, so you don’t miss out on joining the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta when the clock strikes chaos. You can bookmark this page and check how long until you can access the beta on August 21 or August 22, depending on your time zone:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta is now live!
When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Start?
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta will begin on August 28, 2026, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and end on September 1. For the second Open Beta weekend, players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 players, can join. You don’t need to pre-order Modern Warfare 4 or require a code for the public Open Beta.
If you couldn’t participate in Early Access Beta, you can play this one and claim free Modern Warfare 4 Beta rewards. With that said, here’s a breakdown of the start time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Open Beta Weekend 2 in major regions across the world:
|Region
|Release Time
|US West
|August 28, 2026 – 10:00 AM (PDT)
|US East
|August 28 2026 – 01:00 PM (EDT)
|Brazil
|August 28, 2026 – 02:00 PM (BRT)
|UK
|August 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (BST)
|Germany
|August 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (CEST)
|France
|August 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (CEST)
|South Africa
|August 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (SAST)
|Turkey
|August 28, 2026 – 08:00 PM (TRT)
|Russia
|August 28, 2026 – 08:00 PM (MSK)
|UAE
|August 28, 2026 – 09:00 PM (GST)
|India
|August 28, 2026 – 10:30 PM (IST)
|Singapore
|August 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (SGT)
|Phillipines
|August 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (PST)
|China
|August 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (CST)
|South Korea
|August 29, 2026 – 02:00 AM (KST)
|Japan
|August 29, 2026 – 02:00 AM (JST)
|Australia
|August 29, 2026 – 03:00 AM (AEST)
|New Zealand
|August 29, 2026 – 05:00 AM (NZST)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Countdown Timer
Here’s another handy countdown timer to help you track the start time of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta is now live on all platforms!
So, are you joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Early Access Beta? Or will you wait for Open Beta Weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.