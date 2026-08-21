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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Start Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta promo image featuring soldiers with ARs.
Image Credit: Activision
In Short
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta begins on August 21, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.
  • Players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 4 can join the first Open Beta Weekend.
  • The Open Beta weekend for Modern Warfare 4 kicks off on August 28, 2026, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta is almost here, and players are waiting for the moment to join the chaos. The first Beta will feature tons of new content, including a mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s campaign. If you were wondering when you can participate, here are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta start times along with a countdown timer.

What Time Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Start?

Modern Warfare 4 early access and open beta dates announced
Image Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta begins on August 21, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET and concludes on August 25 for players on all platforms, except Nintendo Switch 2. Preloads for Beta Weekend 1 have already begun.

The first weekend will be available to those who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. If you’ve pre-ordered either the Standard Edition or the Vault Edition, you’ll automatically receive a code via email.

However, you can purchase a Discord Nitro subscription to receive an early access beta code through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s collaboration with Discord. With that said, here are the global start times for the game’s early access beta:

RegionRelease Time
US WestAugust 21, 2026 – 11:00 AM (PDT)
US EastAugust 21, 2026 – 02:00 PM (EDT)
BrazilAugust 21, 2026 – 03:00 PM (BRT)
UKAugust 21, 2026 – 07:00 PM (BST)
GermanyAugust 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (CEST)
FranceAugust 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (CEST)
South AfricaAugust 21, 2026 – 08:00 PM (SAST)
TurkeyAugust 21, 2026 – 09:00 PM (TRT)
RussiaAugust 21, 2026 – 09:00 PM (MSK)
UAEAugust 21, 2026 – 10:00 PM (GST)
IndiaAugust 21, 2026 – 11:30 PM (IST)
SingaporeAugust 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (SGT)
PhillipinesAugust 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (PST)
ChinaAugust 22, 2026 – 02:00 AM (CST)
South KoreaAugust 22, 2026 – 03:00 AM (KST)
JapanAugust 22, 2026 – 03:00 AM (JST)
AustraliaAugust 22, 2026 – 04:00 AM (AEST)
New ZealandAugust 22, 2026 – 06:00 AM (NZST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta Countdown Timer

Here’s a convenient countdown timer, so you don’t miss out on joining the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta when the clock strikes chaos. You can bookmark this page and check how long until you can access the beta on August 21 or August 22, depending on your time zone:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta goes live in
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta is now live!

When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Start?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta will begin on August 28, 2026, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and end on September 1. For the second Open Beta weekend, players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2 players, can join. You don’t need to pre-order Modern Warfare 4 or require a code for the public Open Beta.

Call of Duty modern warfare 4 characters
Image Credit: Activision

If you couldn’t participate in Early Access Beta, you can play this one and claim free Modern Warfare 4 Beta rewards. With that said, here’s a breakdown of the start time for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Open Beta Weekend 2 in major regions across the world:

RegionRelease Time
US WestAugust 28, 2026 – 10:00 AM (PDT)
US EastAugust 28 2026 – 01:00 PM (EDT)
BrazilAugust 28, 2026 – 02:00 PM (BRT)
UKAugust 28, 2026 – 06:00 PM (BST)
GermanyAugust 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (CEST)
FranceAugust 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (CEST)
South AfricaAugust 28, 2026 – 07:00 PM (SAST)
TurkeyAugust 28, 2026 – 08:00 PM (TRT)
RussiaAugust 28, 2026 – 08:00 PM (MSK)
UAEAugust 28, 2026 – 09:00 PM (GST)
IndiaAugust 28, 2026 – 10:30 PM (IST)
SingaporeAugust 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (SGT)
PhillipinesAugust 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (PST)
ChinaAugust 29, 2026 – 01:00 AM (CST)
South KoreaAugust 29, 2026 – 02:00 AM (KST)
JapanAugust 29, 2026 – 02:00 AM (JST)
AustraliaAugust 29, 2026 – 03:00 AM (AEST)
New ZealandAugust 29, 2026 – 05:00 AM (NZST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Countdown Timer

Here’s another handy countdown timer to help you track the start time of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta begins in
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta is now live on all platforms!

So, are you joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Early Access Beta? Or will you wait for Open Beta Weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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