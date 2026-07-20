Modern Warfare 4 Early Access and Open Beta Dates Revealed

Activision’s next big title is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, releasing on October 23, 2026. But similar to other Modern Warfare titles, MW4 will also have an early access beta test. Activision has finally announced the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 early access and open beta dates earlier today, and here are the exact dates.

When is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Early Access and Open Beta?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 will start its early access on August 21, ending on August 25, 2026. The early access will be available only for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 players who have pre-ordered the game before the mentioned dates.

After the early access period ends, the open beta for Modern Warfare 4 will begin on August 28 and end on September 1, 2026. The open beta will be available on all supported platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2, and anyone will be able to play it without purchasing the game.

Image Credit: Activision

The early access and open beta will bring multiple multiplayer maps and modes, while also giving a wide selection of Operators, including all the Vault Edition Operators for players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 4 Vault Edition. The beta and early access will also allow players to unlock up to 19 different weapons and let them deploy anywhere between 3v3 small-scale skirmishes to large scale battles with tanks.

Activision has also promised exclusive Beta rewards and other surprises being revealed in the coming weeks. One thing to note is that the campaign will remain locked during the early access and open beta period. This was to be expected, as the same has happened for all past Call of Duty entries.

Modern Warfare 4 is expected to be the biggest Call of Duty multiplayer title yet. The extraction-style DMZ mode has also been announced to make a return, releasing with the game itself. This time, it will also add a new dynamic weather system that will greatly affect the flow of gameplay.

So, are you excited for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4’s early access and open beta? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.