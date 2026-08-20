Call of Duty NEXT 2026 Start Times and How to Watch (Countdown Timer)

Call of Duty NEXT 2026 is the upcoming major gaming event after an entire summer of video game showcases. Activision is set to offer players a glimpse at the new content in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4. You will get a closer look at the game’s core multiplayer modes, new maps, along with other exciting additions to the new entry in the beloved FPS franchise. So, prepare your loadouts and check out how to watch the COD NEXT 2026 showcase, along with the global start times.

Call of Duty NEXT 2026 Global Start Times

The Call of Duty NEXT 2026 will air live on August 21, 2026, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

The showcase will feature everything new coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, including Kill Block gameplay, a first look at Warzone’s Zodiac map, the Campaign mission, other launch maps and modes, beta code giveaways, and much more.

Based on your region, the Call of Duty NEXT presentation might begin early in the morning or late at night. So, here are the exact start dates and times for the COD NEXT 2026 event across major regions around the world:

Region/ Time Zone Call of Duty NEXT Start Time US Pacific 9:00 AM PDT US East 12:00 PM EDT UTC 4:00 PM UTC UK 5:00 PM BST Central Europe 6:00 PM CEST India 9:30 PM IST China 12:00 AM CST (Saturday, August 22) Japan 1:00 AM JST (Saturday, August 22) Eastern Australia 2:00 AM AEST (Saturday, August 22) New Zealand 4:00 AM NZST (Saturday, August 22)

Call of Duty NEXT 2026 Countdown Timer

If you don’t want to keep checking your watch for the Call of Duty NEXT 2026 presentation to start, here’s a handy countdown. All you have to do is bookmark the page and wait for the event to begin, as the time below is automatically converted according to the region you’re in:

Call of Duty NEXT 2026 Begins In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Call of Duty NEXT 2026 is now live!

How to Watch Call of Duty NEXT 2026

Call of Duty NEXT 2026 will be available to watch for free on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel.

You don’t need a subscription or any ticket-based shenanigans to watch it, as it’s a digital event. Tune in to the COD YouTube channel at the times stated above for a first look at what’s new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Image Credit: Activision

On the other hand, if you have an eligible Samsung device, you can watch the showcase via the Samsung Gaming Hub at the same time. You’ll also have a chance to win Modern Warfare 4 beta codes early via the built-in Samsung Promotion app on eligible Samsung TVs on the Gaming Hub.

If you have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, you’ll also have early access to Open Beta Weekend 1 immediately after COD NEXT 2026 concludes on August 21.

Furthermore, you can receive an early access code for Modern Warfare 4 Early Access beta codes via a Discord Nitro subscription and redeem it on Activision’s website.

So, what are you looking forward to in this year’s Call of Duty NEXT presentation? Tell us in the comments section below.