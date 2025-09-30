Home > News > Health Tracker or Hazard? Samsung Galaxy Ring Battery Swells, Sends User to Hospital

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Ring with a swollen battery inside
Image Credit: X/@ZOMEofTECH
In Short
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring turned into a health hazard when its battery swelled and got stuck on a user's finger.
  • As a result, the user was denied boarding his flight and had to visit a hospital to have the smart ring removed.
  • The battery could have swollen due to changing environments or saltwater.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring turned into a nightmare situation for one user after a swollen battery left it stuck on their finger, causing pain, discomfort, and a visit to the hospital to get it removed.

Is This the Galaxy Note 7 Fiasco All Over Again?

YouTube tech creator Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) shared a panic-inducing post on X, showing his Galaxy Ring stuck on his finger with a swollen battery. The battery of the ring started bulging as he was about to board a flight, pressing on his finger, which made it impossible for him to remove it.

Daniel @ZONEofTECH original post of Galaxy Ring Swelling
Image Credit: X/@ZONEofTECH

He shared close-up images, showing the Galaxy Ring’s battery visibly swollen. Since the outer shell does not give the battery any room to expand outward, the ring pushed into his finger, causing visible redness around the area.

Galaxy Ring swelling close up photos
Image Credit: X/@ZONEofTECH

As a result, Daniel was denied boarding the flight due to the malfunctioning lithium-ion battery. He had to visit the hospital to have the Galaxy Ring finally removed from his finger, which he later explained in an update to his original post, concluding with, “Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again.”

Daniel Update Post on X for Galaxy ring swelling issue
Image Credit: X/@ZONEofTECH

Why Did the Galaxy Ring’s Battery Swell?

When asked about what could have caused this in the first place, Daniel responded that it could be the “Heat of Hawaii, salt water, being on 2 flights before, a previously problematic battery (I know this was for sure an issue, because the battery life has been very poor for months before).”

This is not the first incident involving the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Another user on Reddit also shared a swollen Galaxy Ring battery. If you look closely, in both instances, the battery seems to swell opposite to the sensors, likely because there is no room for the battery to expand, resulting in more pressure in that particular area.

Galaxy ring removed with a swollen battery
Image Credit: X/@ZONEofTECH

Given the concerning situation, 9to5Google reached out to Samsung for a comment, and the company had this to say:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority and we are in direct contact with this user to learn more about their concerns. While experiences like this are extremely rare, there are a few ways to attempt removing a stuck ring, including soap and water – or submerging your hand in cold water. If these methods do not work, additional information is provided on our Samsung Support page”

While Samsung recommends using soap and water, Daniel mentioned in one of the replies that using this method made the situation worse, causing the battery to expand further.

While this may not be another Galaxy Note 7 situation, it’s still a chilling tale for many smart ring users and those thinking of getting themselves a new Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

