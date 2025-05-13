Meet Find Hub, Google’s Revamped Tracking App with New Features

Google’s Find My Device app has been around for as long as we can remember. A few years ago, Google announced a redesign to the app with Material You and more features to make it easier to track your belongings. Well, Google just announced in the Android Show that Find My Device is getting a host of new features alongside a neat new name, Find Hub. Here’s everything you need to know.

In its latest blog post, Google confirmed that it’s renaming Find My Device to Find Hub and is adding new features to it. The features include support for UWB tags like the Moto tag, Satellite Connectivity integration, and the ability to help you stay connected with Friends and Family. For those unaware, Google recently added a People section in Find My Device, making it easier for you or your contacts to share live location.

Image Credit: Google

Besides, Google is also partnering with airlines, where you can register your finder tags with them for easier access to the luggage in case you lose it. Luggage manufacturers including July and Mokabara have also partnered with Google to launch bags with embedded tracking.

The user interface of the app itself isn’t changing much, but we expect Google to push more features and slightly revamp the app with Material 3 Expressive designs in Android 16. The new Google Find Hub experience will be available soon.

What are your thoughts on Find Hub? How often do you use it to find your devices? Let us know in the comments.