Home > News > Meet Find Hub, Google’s Revamped Tracking App with New Features

Abubakar Mohammed
Demonstration image of Google Find Hub for locating and tracking belongings from Android
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • Google's Find My Device is now Find Hub with more features.
  • It brings support for UWB trackers and brings integration with Satellite connectivity.
  • Google is also partnering with leading airlines to make it easier to track your luggage.

Google’s Find My Device app has been around for as long as we can remember. A few years ago, Google announced a redesign to the app with Material You and more features to make it easier to track your belongings. Well, Google just announced in the Android Show that Find My Device is getting a host of new features alongside a neat new name, Find Hub. Here’s everything you need to know.

In its latest blog post, Google confirmed that it’s renaming Find My Device to Find Hub and is adding new features to it. The features include support for UWB tags like the Moto tag, Satellite Connectivity integration, and the ability to help you stay connected with Friends and Family. For those unaware, Google recently added a People section in Find My Device, making it easier for you or your contacts to share live location.

Also Read: How to Use Android’s Find My Device Network
Google Find Hub with all possible tracker solutions
Image Credit: Google

Besides, Google is also partnering with airlines, where you can register your finder tags with them for easier access to the luggage in case you lose it. Luggage manufacturers including July and Mokabara have also partnered with Google to launch bags with embedded tracking.

The user interface of the app itself isn’t changing much, but we expect Google to push more features and slightly revamp the app with Material 3 Expressive designs in Android 16. The new Google Find Hub experience will be available soon.

What are your thoughts on Find Hub? How often do you use it to find your devices? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

