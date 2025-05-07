Microsoft’s “Project Kennan” Xbox PC Handheld and the ROG Ally 2 Images Leaked Online

Images of Microsoft’s Xbox Project Kennan have leaked online, showcasing a handheld gaming device developed in partnership with ASUS. The leaks, originating from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), reveal two distinct models: a black variant featuring a dedicated Xbox button and a white version resembling the standard ROG Ally 2.

Officially reported by Videocardz, the black model is believed to be Project Kennan. It is equipped with an 8-core AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 36W TDP, focusing on high-performance gaming. It also comes with integrated Xbox buttons. In contrast, the white ROG Ally 2 model houses a 4-core AMD Aeirth Plus processor with a 20W TDP, suggesting a more energy-efficient design.

Project Kennan and ROG Ally 2 Specs

Here are the full specifications of the new Xbox and ASUS collaboration handheld devices as per the leaked images:

Specs ROG Ally 2 RC73X1 ROG Ally 2 RC73YA Color and Type Black model with Xbox button White model CPU 100-000001684

AMD 8-core 36W (Ryzen Z2 Extreme) 100-000001835

AMD 4-core 20W (AMD Aerith Plus) Display 7-inch 120 Hz 7-inch 120 Hz Memory 64GB of LPDDR5X-8533 Unknown

Microsoft plans to run both devices on a customized version of Windows 11, tailored for gaming. This setup would allow users to access Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and other PC gaming platforms, effectively bridging the gap between console and PC gaming. Microsoft increased prices for consoles and games recently. Could it hamper the pricing for this ASUS device?

While Project Kennan is not a native Xbox handheld, its design and integration with Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem indicate a strategic move to expand Xbox’s presence in the portable gaming market. We can expect Microsoft to officially unveil the device at upcoming events like the BUILD conference and Computex 2025.

Are you excited now that leaked images for the Xbox PC handheld “Project Kennan” have surfaced? Although it is not a native device from Microsoft, it could offer solid performance. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below!