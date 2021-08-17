After launching the ROG Phone 5 series earlier this year, Asus has launched upgraded versions of the previous models today. Dubbed as the ROG Phone 5s series, the company introduced two new smartphones to replace the standard ROG Phone 5 and the higher-end ROG Phone 5 Pro/ Ultimate. Although there are not many changes, both the devices bring a few significant upgrades over their predecessors.

So, before going to the price, availability, and color variants of the ROG Phone 5s series, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the devices.

ROG 5s Series Launched

The ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro packs similar features, other than the upgraded processors, new screen refresh rate, and touch response rate settings.

So, as you can imagine, the ROG Phone 5s packs the same 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel at the front with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. However, unlike the adaptive refresh rate on the previous ROG Phone 5 that enables users to set the screen refresh rate to 60Hz, 120Hz, or 144Hz, the ROG Phone 5s adds a new 90Hz refresh rate setting into the mix. Moreover, the new device also upgrades the 300Hz touch response rate to 360Hz.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 5s series packs the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, unlike the under-clocked, vanilla Snapdragon 888 chipset in the predecessors. The Snapdragon 888+ is essentially an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 888 chipset, with its primary core clocked at up to 2.99GHz as compared to the lower 2.84GHz on the latter. So, users can expect to get better performance from the ROG Phone 5s devices than the previous models.

Moreover, unlike the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate that came as a limited edition model, the ROG Phone 5s Pro will be mass-produced for users. It comes with the color-enabled “ROG Vision” PMOLED display at the back that matches the back display of the ROG Phone 5 Pro. For those unaware, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate had a monochrome panel at the back to match its overall design.

Furthermore, the ROG Phone 5s Pro also features the two extra touch sensors at the back that are also there on the ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate models.

The standard ROG Phone 5s, like its predecessor, does not feature the ROG Vision display at the back. Instead, it packs the standard RGB-based ROG logo that is there on the ROG Phone 5. Moreover, it also does not feature the two additional touch sensors at the back that are there on its elder sibling.

Other than these, the ROG Phone 5s and the 5s Pro come with the same hardware and software features as their predecessors. There is a triple camera setup at the back featuring a primary 64MP lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. There is a 24MP selfie snapper at the front.

The devices also feature the same 6,000mAH massive battery inside with support for 65W fast charging. Plus, there is a pair of stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as support for sub-6Ghz 5G networks. As for software features, there is the Armoury Crate App, the Game Genie overlay, the AudioWizard app, and more such apps to optimize the gaming experience. Both the devices run the Android 11-based ROG UI out-of-the-box, much like their predecessors.

Price, Colors, and Availability

Coming to the color variants of the ROG Phone 5s series, the standard ROG Phone 5s comes in two colors, namely, Phantom Black and Storm White. However, the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes only in the Phantom Black color option.

Asus has announced the pricing of the series for only the Taiwanese and the mainland China regions as of now. You can find the prices of both devices right below.

ROG Phone 5s (16GB + 256GB) – NT$ 29,990 (~Rs 79,900)

ROG Phone 5s (18GB + 512GB) – NT$ 33,990 (~Rs 90,580)

ROG Phone 5s Pro (18GB + 512GB) – NT$ 37,990 (~Rs 1,01,230)

Although there is no information on whether Asus will bring the devices to other regions such as India, Europe, or the USA or not. We will keep you in the loop if the company announces something about it in the future.