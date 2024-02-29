Rockstar Games Calls Employees Back to Office; Cites GTA 6 Security Concerns

While GTA 6 is not exactly very close to us, it seems Rockstar Games has started to ramp up its development of the upcoming iteration. According to a report by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, Rockstar Games has asked its employees to return to the office five days a week beginning in April. The move comes as the company’s most anticipated title is entering the final stages of development.

Rockstar Games Employees to Speed up GTA 6 Work

After reviewing a staff email on Wednesday, Bloomberg confirmed that Rockstar Head of Publishing Jenn Kolbe said the decision was being made for productivity and security reasons. One can hardly blame the company for its recent history of leaks.

Earlier, Rockstar Games faced massive data breaches that included GTA 5 source code leaks. In the same window in December, the anticipated GTA 6 trailer was also leaked ahead of schedule, making the company release the official trailer before the announced time.

Kolbe also mentioned in the mail that in-person work has “tangible benefits” while further saying,

“Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.”

As the employees return to in-person work, the end part of GTA 6 development may begin in the same timeframe. Evidently, most companies in various industries are asking employees to return to the office. However, a recent study shows that remote work does not affect productivity.

A big hit of 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Review), was developed by remote workers at Insomniac Games. This suggests that Rockstar Games is more concerned about the security part of GTA 6 development as it enters the final stage.

Despite the extra work, the release date remains the same. Nonetheless, seeing how it all shapes up will still be exciting. What do you think about the game entering its final stage of development? Let us know in the comments below!