Roblox Might Soon Add Full-Fledged Hindi Language Support

With over 226 million monthly active users (as per RTrack), Roblox is one of the fastest-growing games in the market. Alongside the variety of amazing Roblox characters and in-game experiences, the success of Roblox also has to do with its expansive language support. The game is played by users in over 40 countries, and it supports 12 languages to attract a variety of players. And now, it seems like Roblox developers are looking to target an even larger group of audience by bringing Hindi language support to the game. Let’s find out how.

Roblox is Hiring Hindi Localization Specialist

Roblox recently posted a job opening on their official website to hire a Senior Hindi Localization Specialist. This job is based in the US. As per the job description, the hired individual will be working on the game’s text filter and user experience. They might also be asked to translate Roblox’s marketing material and in-game features into Hindi.

Moreover, the job listing reads — “As part of the localization team, you will have the opportunity to define the future of Roblox in India and globally by collaborating with our product and engineering teams to enhance the user experience for all.” It appears that Roblox is trying to expand its localization team by bringing other popular languages to the table. This comes as a welcoming move that might bring plenty of new players to the game.

Which Languages Does Roblox Support

As per the game’s UI, Roblox supports over 45 languages. The list also includes Hindi alongside other Indian languages, but Roblox in Hindi offers very limited functionality and doesn’t even change the UI titles. On the other hand, the mini-games, customer care, and automatic in-game translation only include these languages:

English

Spanish

Portuguese

French

German

Japanese

Korean

Russian

Italian

Chinese – Simplified

Chinese – Traditional

Indonesian

The same list also appears in the official localization guide of Roblox. Relying on the job description, we are expecting Hindi to make it to the Roblox localization list soon. After that, you will be able to get customer care and play various mini-games in Hindi.

Roblox to Also Bring Thai Support to the Game

As per Wikipedia and its sources, the number of Thai speakers is less than half of Hindi speakers globally. But, the in-game situation seems to be much different because Roblox has also posted a job opening for a Senior Thai Localization Specialist. This job opening has a similar description as it is in the opening for Hindi Localization Specialist.

So, it’s safe to assume that both Thai and Hindi are soon going to make it into the game with expanded support. Though, because there are no official announcements of the same, we are not expecting to see these changes in 2022.

Do you think Hindi will bring new Indian players to Roblox? Or should they target another Indian language? Tell us in the comments!