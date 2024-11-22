Anime Adventures Teaser Marks Its Epic Return to Roblox This Holiday Season

Roblox has been growing in the department of anime TD games and games like Anime Vanguards or Anime Reborn have set expectations really high. Despite that, Anime Adventures is one game that is still a favorite among the fans and is still highly rated. After being removed from Roblox for a while, Anime Adventures is finally making its epic return and developers have shared the first glimpse of it.

Anime Adventures Roblox Return Announcement

In a Discord announcement, the developers said, “It’s been a while. Due to various reasons, we weren’t able to say anything for months, but… we are definitely still working hard on Roblox. Much work has been done on Anime Adventures, and we can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve been working on! Stay tuned for sneaks and polls as we get closer.” Along with this message, the developers also shared all the upcoming content in a trailer named ‘???’.

Image Credit: Anime Adventures/ Gomu (via Discord)

As per the trailer, we can expect multiple new stages and units. This includes a winter theme for upcoming holidays and a completely new lobby. The developers have asked the fans to respect all the other Roblox anime TD games. Games that follow the trend of anime adventures have found plenty of success lately. Anime Vanguards, Anime Reborn, and Anime Royale are some of the biggest TD anime theme games on Roblox currently.

They further said, “There’s still a lot of work to be done, and we know the bar for quality has been raised on Roblox, but we will push as hard as possible to exceed your expectations. Please be patient a bit longer. This is NOT the end, and these adventures are not yet over. See you soon.” before ending the announcement.

Anime Adventures, originally released in 2022, is one of the original tower defense games based on the anime theme. However, the developers had to remove the game from the platform due to some DMCA issues. On December 26, the official Discord server of the game shared an update explaining why the game shut down. With this return update on November 22, 2024, fans anticipate a big anime td competition on Roblox again.

Although the Anime Adventures Roblox return date is still unknown, we can expect a huge winter theme update with its epic comeback. Are you excited for the game’s return? Which anime td games do you play the most? Let us know in the comments below.