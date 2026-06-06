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Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Announced, Coming in 2027

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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Resident Evil Code Veronica remake
Image Credit: Capcom
In Short
  • Resident Evil Code Veronica remake announced at Summer Game Fest 2026.
  • The game will be released in 2027, with the official date not confirmed yet.
  • Both Clair Redfield and H.U.N.K. made an appearance in the trailer.
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2026 has been a special year for Resident Evil, with Requiem selling record numbers. The game has touched massive numbers, and is on route to become the best-selling game in the franchise. But Capcom is not stopping with Requiem, as they have finally announced Resident Evil Code Veronica remake during the Summer Game Fest 2026.

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Brings Back Clair Redfield

Resident Evil Code Veronica remake is set to release in 2027. The exact month is not yet revealed, but according to Capcom’s recent statement, which revealed multiple games prepared for the current fiscal year, we can expect Veronica to release around March. However, I recommend not getting your hopes up and waiting for official confirmation.

The trailer showed both H.U.N.K. and Clair Redfield, sending viewers into a frenzy. We also get a sneak peek at the undead enemies and a bit of the surroundings. The game will be set in Paris and is expected to follow the original story of Resident Evil Code Veronica. This means Clair Redfield will be back in action, and the second half might also feature Chris, like the original, even though he didn’t appear in the trailer.

The shocking part was the appearance of H.U.N.K, who did not appear in the original Code Veronica. Although H.U.N.K was mentioned in the lore and had a clear presence, he never made an appearance. This might hint that the Resident Evil Veronica remake will change things up in the story and introduce some characters that were previously not present in the original. This will be the first appearance of Clair Redfield in a Resident Evil game since the RE 2 remake, so fans have big hopes.

So, are you excited for Resident Evil Code Veronica remake? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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