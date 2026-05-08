Capcom Shadow Drops Resident Evil 9 ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ DLC

Resident Evil Requiem’s DLC has been in rumors ever since the game’s outstanding success. However, no one expected Capcom to shadow drop their first DLC for RE9, which they have done today. Leon Must Die Forever is the first RE9 DLC that adds a new minigame, and it packs quite a punch. So, here is everything you need to know about the Resident Evil 9 Leon Must Die Forever DLC.

Resident Evil 9 ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ DLC is Out Now

The Leon Must Die Forever DLC is a completely free add-on to the base game, so players can download it today and start playing. It adds a new mini-game that can be unlocked after completing the main story. The mini-game is a Roguelike rush mode where players have to go through multiple stages, choosing random power-ups, and defeat enemies while racing against the clock.

From what we have seen, the Roguelike nature seems to add a new flavor to the game, with upgrades that include weapon mods, passive buffs, or even throwables. The minigame is the perfect mode for anyone who enjoyed the action combat of Leon’s playthrough in Resident Evil Requiem. Players have already started sharing clips of their runs on social media.

Image Credit: Capcom

Image Credit: Capcom

Image Credit: Capcom

The minigame should keep players engaged until a new DLC with an actual story expansion arrives on RE9. Recent leaks had also hinted that the RE9 story expansion DLCs would feature Chris and Ada. If true, it can pave the road for the next big mainline Resident Evil game, which will be the 10th addition to the franchise.

Capcom’s 2026 success has been nothing to scoff at, with Pragmata also getting a very good reception. Although I do like the new free update, I am a bit disappointed to not have a story expansion as the first DLC for RE9.

What’s your opinion? Are you enjoying the new Resident Evil Requiem ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ DLC? Let us know in the comments section below.