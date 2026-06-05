Fake Minecraft Mod Malware Infects Over 116,000 Players, Raising Alarms Across the Community

A dangerous cyber threat has hit the Minecraft community after security researchers uncovered a massive malware campaign disguised as a fake Minecraft mod. Known as WeedHack, the operation has reportedly infected more than 116,000 players since January 2026, with thousands of new victims being added every day. What makes the situation especially alarming is how easily aspiring hackers can access and use the malware. With Minecraft still among the world’s most-played games, the fake mod poses a serious threat to gamers, particularly younger players who may be more likely to download unofficial content.

The Fake Minecraft Mod Lets Attackers Watch Victims Through Webcams

According to the cybersecurity researchers at McAfee, WeedHack operates as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. It seems to be a subscription-based business model for cybercriminals. So, instead of requiring expensive tools for hacking, the attackers can gain access to this premium service just by having a Discord account and an active internet connection.

Initially, as a victim, you might not even realise the fake Minecraft mod, as it may be advertised as a useful performance enhancer or a game client. Furthermore, you might also be directed to malicious downloads through a convincing YouTube tutorial. Or, the Search Engine Optimization on your browser may be manipulated to show you some malicious results above the trusted sources.

Image Credit: Minecraft (Made by Beebom)

Once downloaded, the malware quietly begins operating in the background, and it can collect passwords, cookies, Discord credentials, cryptocurrency wallet information, Minecraft IDs, and so on. In some extreme cases, the attackers can even gain remote access to the victim’s computer screens, files, and webcams as well.

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The most alarming discoveries by these cybersecurity researchers were that most of these attackers were teenagers or young adults who just wanted to harass their peers. The malware’s affordability has amplified these concerns as well. Where most hacking tools require a massive amount of money, WeedHack reportedly offers the premium features for as little as $5 a month.

With the premium access, the attackers can access the webcams, record footage without consent, and use it to threaten the victims. So, players are urged to verify if they’re downloading any fake Minecraft mods, clicking on suspicious sites from YouTube videos, or entering any random Minecraft Discord servers.

While you’re encouraged to constantly be on the lookout for trusted platforms to download any mods or click on links to get into the popular servers, do check the best Minecraft seeds to have a perfect start in the survival world.