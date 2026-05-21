Resident Evil 9 DLC Leak Reveals Ada Wong’s Return With a Terrifying Twist

Capcom has not yet revealed any major details about the next big Resident Evil expansion, but fans have been spiralling with theories after the latest RE 9 DLC leak. At the center, we have Ada Wong, the iconic spy, alongside Alyssa Ashcroft, with a disturbing detail that has turned everyone’s head. Fans might have considered this a complete rumor unless the rapid removal of the reposted screenshots had fueled this theory.

Ada Wong May Be Hiding a Secret in Resident Evil Requiem DLC

The latest Resident Evil 9 DLC leak shows Ada Wong in a terrifying condition with her face allegedly bearing signs of the “Raccoon City Syndrome“. If these leaks turn out to be real, Capcom could be setting up one of the darkest and most emotional storylines in the game’s history.

What makes this situation interesting is Alyssa Ashcroft’s rumored involvement in the investigation of “The Connections“. Moreover, the timing lines up with other story-based expansion leaks that mentioned some DLC names like Shadows of the Past, Nightmare Zone, and Nemesis Awakens. These Resident Evil Requiem DLC leaks reportedly include Ada Wong, Leon S Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Alyssa Ashcroft.

Naturally, the community is divided, and a lot of fans believe the Resident Evil 9 DLC leak is fake. To add on this, fans have a complete theory that suggests Ada’s outfit looks too similar to her Resident Evil 4 Remake appearance, the images look AI-generated, and more. One of the biggest points that feels fair is about Ada’s age. She’s expected to be visibly older if the DLC takes place around the same timeline as Leon’s story.

However, the age theory makes the possibility of infection feel valid. Since Ada appeared strangely young despite the timeskip, fans speculate that there might be viral mutations or bio-organic enhancements inside Ada’s body. If these are true, Capcom would be turning Ada into one of the franchise’s most tragic characters yet.

For now, the Resident Evil 9 DLC leak remains speculation and is unofficial. Capcom has confirmed none of these, and fans should treat them as rumors, taking them with a grain of salt. Whether the screenshots are real or not, the discussion around Ada proves how important she is to the franchise.