When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Begin? Countdown Timer

The wait is almost over, with Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 rapidly racing to its conclusion and Epic gearing up for the next phase of Chapter 7. However, one question is consistently lingering in a ton of players’ minds: When does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 begin? If you find yourself wondering the same, we have the answer for you right here.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET. The road to the new season will begin with the Fortnite Shattered live event, which will take place on June 5, 2026, at 7 PM ET. The servers will go into downtime immediately after the event, with Epic Games pulling the game offline for an extended period of server maintenance.

Image Credit: Epic Games

With such an extended downtime, Epic is likely to add a ton of changes and new weapons to the game with the launch of Chapter 7 Season 3, including the new Runners Battle Pass. That said, here is a breakdown of the release date and time for the upcoming Fortnite season, depending on the region:

Region/Time Zone Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Time US Pacific 1:00 AM PDT (June 6) US Mountain 2:00 AM MDT (June 6) US Central 3:00 AM CDT (June 6) US East 4:00 AM ET (June 6) United Kingdom 9:00 AM BST (June 6) Europe 10:00 AM CEST (June 6) Africa (West) 9:00 AM WAT (June 6) Africa (Central) 10:00 AM CAT (June 6) Africa (East) 11:00 AM EAT (June 6) Middle East 12:00 PM GST (June 6) India 1:30 PM IST (June 6) China 4:00 PM CST (June 6) Japan 5:00 PM JST (June 6) Australia 6:00 PM AEST (June 6) New Zealand 8:00 PM NYST (June 6)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Countdown Timer

With Epic already revealing some of what’s coming to the game in Chapter 7 Season 3, players are undoubtedly counting down until the new Fortnite season begins. To help you keep track of the release, we have attached a handy countdown below. To check how long exactly is left until the season’s release, you can bookmark and revisit this page:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Chapter 7 Season 3 is now live!

As Chapter 7 Season 3 inches closer with each passing day, players are buzzing to see what the Runners theme will bring to the Chapter 7 island. What do you expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!