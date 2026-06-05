Home > News > When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Begin? Countdown Timer

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Begin? Countdown Timer

Portrait of Pranav Maytray Pranav Maytray
Comments 0
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Zero Point
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is set to begin on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET.
  • Downtime for Chapter 7 Season 3 will begin immediately after the Shattered live event.
  • The update will bring new map changes and mechanics, along with the new Runners Battle Pass.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

The wait is almost over, with Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 rapidly racing to its conclusion and Epic gearing up for the next phase of Chapter 7. However, one question is consistently lingering in a ton of players’ minds: When does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 begin? If you find yourself wondering the same, we have the answer for you right here.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Date and Time

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET. The road to the new season will begin with the Fortnite Shattered live event, which will take place on June 5, 2026, at 7 PM ET. The servers will go into downtime immediately after the event, with Epic Games pulling the game offline for an extended period of server maintenance.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Early Patch Notes
Image Credit: Epic Games

With such an extended downtime, Epic is likely to add a ton of changes and new weapons to the game with the launch of Chapter 7 Season 3, including the new Runners Battle Pass. That said, here is a breakdown of the release date and time for the upcoming Fortnite season, depending on the region:

Region/Time ZoneChapter 7 Season 3 Release Time
US Pacific1:00 AM PDT (June 6)
US Mountain2:00 AM MDT (June 6)
US Central3:00 AM CDT (June 6)
US East4:00 AM ET (June 6)
United Kingdom9:00 AM BST (June 6)
Europe10:00 AM CEST (June 6)
Africa (West)9:00 AM WAT (June 6)
Africa (Central)10:00 AM CAT (June 6)
Africa (East)11:00 AM EAT (June 6)
Middle East12:00 PM GST (June 6)
India1:30 PM IST (June 6)
China4:00 PM CST (June 6)
Japan5:00 PM JST (June 6)
Australia6:00 PM AEST (June 6)
New Zealand8:00 PM NYST (June 6)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Countdown Timer

With Epic already revealing some of what’s coming to the game in Chapter 7 Season 3, players are undoubtedly counting down until the new Fortnite season begins. To help you keep track of the release, we have attached a handy countdown below. To check how long exactly is left until the season’s release, you can bookmark and revisit this page:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 begins in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Chapter 7 Season 3 is now live!

As Chapter 7 Season 3 inches closer with each passing day, players are buzzing to see what the Runners theme will bring to the Chapter 7 island. What do you expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!

When does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 begin?

Chapter 7 Season 3 is set to launch on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET.

When will downtime for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 start?

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will start immediately after the Shattered live event ends.

What skins are featured in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass?

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass will feature skins like a remixed Doctor Slone, a new John Wick skin, and a remixed PJ skin, among others.

Related Articles
How to Get Dark Voyager Sidekick in Fortnite for Free
Pranav Maytray Jun 1, 2026
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 “Runners” Teaser Reveals Fan Favorite Items Return
Pranav Maytray May 31, 2026
How to Get Fortnite Typical Gamer Back Bling For Free
Pranav Maytray May 29, 2026
Fortnite May 28 Hotfix Brings Massive Balance Changes for Chapter 7 Season 2 Finale
Pranav Maytray May 28, 2026
#Tags
#Fortnite
Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...