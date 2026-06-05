When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Begin? Countdown Timer

- Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is set to begin on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET.
- Downtime for Chapter 7 Season 3 will begin immediately after the Shattered live event.
- The update will bring new map changes and mechanics, along with the new Runners Battle Pass.
The wait is almost over, with Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 rapidly racing to its conclusion and Epic gearing up for the next phase of Chapter 7. However, one question is consistently lingering in a ton of players’ minds: When does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 begin? If you find yourself wondering the same, we have the answer for you right here.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Date and Time
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET. The road to the new season will begin with the Fortnite Shattered live event, which will take place on June 5, 2026, at 7 PM ET. The servers will go into downtime immediately after the event, with Epic Games pulling the game offline for an extended period of server maintenance.
With such an extended downtime, Epic is likely to add a ton of changes and new weapons to the game with the launch of Chapter 7 Season 3, including the new Runners Battle Pass. That said, here is a breakdown of the release date and time for the upcoming Fortnite season, depending on the region:
|Region/Time Zone
|Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Time
|US Pacific
|1:00 AM PDT (June 6)
|US Mountain
|2:00 AM MDT (June 6)
|US Central
|3:00 AM CDT (June 6)
|US East
|4:00 AM ET (June 6)
|United Kingdom
|9:00 AM BST (June 6)
|Europe
|10:00 AM CEST (June 6)
|Africa (West)
|9:00 AM WAT (June 6)
|Africa (Central)
|10:00 AM CAT (June 6)
|Africa (East)
|11:00 AM EAT (June 6)
|Middle East
|12:00 PM GST (June 6)
|India
|1:30 PM IST (June 6)
|China
|4:00 PM CST (June 6)
|Japan
|5:00 PM JST (June 6)
|Australia
|6:00 PM AEST (June 6)
|New Zealand
|8:00 PM NYST (June 6)
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Countdown Timer
With Epic already revealing some of what’s coming to the game in Chapter 7 Season 3, players are undoubtedly counting down until the new Fortnite season begins. To help you keep track of the release, we have attached a handy countdown below. To check how long exactly is left until the season’s release, you can bookmark and revisit this page:
Chapter 7 Season 3 is now live!
As Chapter 7 Season 3 inches closer with each passing day, players are buzzing to see what the Runners theme will bring to the Chapter 7 island. What do you expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!
Chapter 7 Season 3 is set to launch on June 6, 2026, at 4 AM ET.
Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will start immediately after the Shattered live event ends.
The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass will feature skins like a remixed Doctor Slone, a new John Wick skin, and a remixed PJ skin, among others.