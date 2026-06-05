FIFA’s Latest Rival to EAFC Is a Free Netflix Game You Play With Your Phone

FIFA was nearly inseparable from EA Sports for nearly three decades in the world of football gaming. This changed when the longest-running partnership ended in 2023 and EA rebranded its flagship football video game series as EA Sports FC. Since then, fans have been wondering when FIFA will launch its own game, and now the wait is over. The new FIFA Netflix game, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, is set to arrive soon, alongside the World Cup 2026 kickoff. This is going to be a fresh football simulation experience as you can use your smartphones as controllers. So, dive right in to know more about this new football game.

The new FIFA Netflix Game will launch on June 11, 2026. It focuses on accessibility and instant fun rather than the traditional football titles that require a dedicated console. You can simply launch the game through Netflix, scan a QR code with the phone, and jump straight into action.

Fortunately, the FIFA football game comes at no additional cost to all Netflix subscribers. You can simply use the smartphone as a controller while playing on your TV or computer screen. FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition supports up to four players, making it a couch co-op experience, perfect for a group of friends, your family, or even competing against your granny, who’s apparently good at dribbling and scoring goals.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a new fast-paced football game, is coming June 11. Only on Netflix Games.



Experience the rush of FIFA World Cup 2026™, choose your team from a full bracket of 48 nations, and fight all the way to the finals. Play instantly on your TV or computer… pic.twitter.com/oNw7GLhyTE — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2026

This FIFA Netflix game prioritizes a fast football simulation experience rather than custom tactics in EAFC. This approach marks the difference between this new FIFA title and other football games, thereby making it far more approachable to the players who have never played a video game before.

Despite the simplified gameplay, the game still packs a ton of official World Cup content. You will be able to choose from all 48 national teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The game features all 16 real-world tournament stadiums across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Alongside that, you can control any of the 1248 players in the competition.

The FIFA Netflix game is noteworthy because it is the first-ever FIFA home football game after their partnership ended with EA Sports. The launch version is simply a starting point, and further updates are promised. So, are you excited to try this title with your friends and then hop on to support your national team? Let us know in the comments below.