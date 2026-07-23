Home > News > Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Gets New Trailer, Revives Raccoon City Horror

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Gets New Trailer, Revives Raccoon City Horror

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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Resident Evil movie new trailer
Image Credit: Sony Pictures (edited by Ishan / Beebom)
In Short
  • Sony has released the second Resident Evil movie trailer.
  • It showcases the opening minutes of the movie, following the story of Bryan.
  • There are also some new zombies shown in the second trailer, including one with babyish hands.
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Games turning into movies is becoming the new normal, and Resident Evil is the next big name set to feature in the theatres on September 18. Sony has just released a new Resident Evil movie trailer, likely showcasing the opening hours of the movie.

The trailer shows Bryan, the lead protagonist, being asked to transport a medical organ package for a Raccoon City General. After leaving the hospital, he is shown running over a potential zombie. To report the issue, Bryan seeks help at a nearby house, which he finds empty, and that’s when the trouble starts.

This is where the events of the first Resident Evil movie teaser start. Seeing how the new Resident Evil movie trailer begins with a calm setting, with no news about zombies, it is likely from the opening hours of the movie.

Resident Evil movie is an original story, but the director has confirmed that the film takes place around the events of the Resident Evil 2 video game. This means that the movie’s timeline is around the Raccoon City incident in the mainline story. So, Leon’s age at the time of the film’s events should be 21. Which means, if Leon does appear as an easter egg, we will see his young version in the movie.

Resident Evil Movie second trailer
Image Credit: Sony Pictures

The trailer did highlight a few new things, like a zombie with babyish arms. We also see Bryan trying his hardest to keep the medical package safe, beyond reason. The medical package with Bryan will clearly play a key role in the story, as there is no other reason for him to continue running around with it when chased by zombies.

Overall, the atmosphere shown in the new Resident Evil movie trailer perfectly captures the horror survival vibes. After reviewing Resident Evil Requiem this year, I cannot wait to watch the movie in the theatres. Are you also planning to do the same? Tell us in the comment section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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