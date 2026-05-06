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Resident Evil 9 DLC Leaks Hint Ada Wong and Chris Redfield Will Return to Franchise

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Resident Evil 9 DLC Leak
Image Credit: Capcom (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)
In Short
  • A new leak states that RE9 is planned to have two DLCs and one new mini-game or game mode.
  • One of the DLC is rumored to feature Ada Wong and Chris Redfield, while the other will have Leon S. Kennedy and Alyssa Ashcroft.
  • The game's director had previously revealed that players would need to complete RE9 to unlock the DLC content.
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Resident Evil Requiem has been one of the biggest highlights of 2026, becoming one of the best-selling titles in the franchise. The rumors about a potential DLC have been circulating online, and the game’s director has also fanned the flames recently by revealing that the DLC will require players to finish the game first. Now, a leaker has come forward hinting that Resident Evil 9 DLC may feature Ada Wong and Chris Redfield.

Ada Wong and Chris Redfield Rumored to Appear in Resident Evil 9 DLC

A new leak from a Chinese leaker has been circulating on X, shared by @immalkwalahi, and it states that Resident Evil Requiem will have two DLCs, and one minigame or an additional game mode will be added later down the line. One of the DLCs would feature Alyssa Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy, while the other would feature Ada Wong and Chris Redfield.

Chris Redfield and Ada Wong RE9 DLC
Image Credit: Capcom (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

Even though Resident Evil Requiem was highly praised by fans of the franchise and newcomers, a criticism that remained was the missing Ada Wong. The initial days of release had everyone asking whether Ada Wong is in Resident Evil Requiem or not. Ada has been one of the staple characters for the Resident Evil Franchise. Before Resident Evil 9, there has always been an Ada Wong appearance in a RE game that has featured Leon.

The RE9 DLC might finally set the record straight once again by adding Ada to the storyline. However, as the leak specifically mentions a Chris Redfield and Ada Wong connection, we may not have a reunion of Ada and Leon in the DLC. Also, giving Chris a bit of screen time in the RE9 DLC can be the perfect way to introduce him to the new players of the franchise before the Resident Evil 5 remake that is expected to be in development.

The other DLC also sounds good, promising to feature Leon and Alyssa. Alyssa is Grace’s mother and one of the key figures in the Resident Evil franchise. Although she is dead in the current timeline, if she is featured in a DLC, it would likely happen in the past. We may as well see a young Leon in the DLC, which will be quite nostalgic, even though the current Leon’s aged appearance has been well-received by fans as well.

So, what’s your opinion on the Resident Evil 9 DLC leak hinting at Ada and Chris’ return? Are you happy if this comes to fruition? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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