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Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Gets First Trailer, Teases a Grittier Adaptation

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Austin Abrams in the new Resident Evil movie
Image Credits: Sony Pictures
In Short
  • The first trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil movie has been released by Sony.
  • It follows Bryan (played by Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself amid a zombie outbreak.
  • Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is slated to release on September 18, 2026.
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Following the breakout success of Barbarian and Weapons, Zach Cregger has now directed a Resident Evil movie. The upcoming film is one of the most anticipated movie adaptations of the year. Both cinephiles and gamers have been waiting for a glimpse of the upcoming film for a long time. Well, you don’t need to wait anymore, as Sony Pictures has officially revealed the first trailer for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie today.

Resident Evil Movie Trailer Hints at Grittier, Original Story Set in Post-Apocalyptic World

A new era of evil begins today as the first trailer for the Resident Evil movie is finally released. In case you didn’t know, the upcoming film, which is slated for release on September 18, 2026, has a completely original story, set in the same universe as the games.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.”

The reactions to early screenings of the new Resident Evil movie described the movie as a horror version of the renowned Mad Max: Fury Road. Thus, the new film adaptation from Zach Cregger is going to be a non-stop, intense ride, as you can see in the latest trailer.

Since it’s not a direct adaptation like Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, don’t expect Leon or Chris to show up. Nevertheless, we will obviously get to see numerous easter eggs and references to the iconic games in the movie.

We can spot a variety of zombies similar to the ones we recently found in the latest game, Resident Evil: Requiem. As usual, Zach Cregger’s unique trademark on this well-known horror franchise can be seen in the new trailer. If you were never excited for the new Resident Evil movie before, it seems like now you’ve got a reason to!

Right after the Resident Evil movie, Zach Cregger is returning to his Weapons series as he confirmed directing an Aunt Gladys origin movie. That said, what are your thoughts about the first trailer for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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