Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Gets First Trailer, Teases a Grittier Adaptation

Following the breakout success of Barbarian and Weapons, Zach Cregger has now directed a Resident Evil movie. The upcoming film is one of the most anticipated movie adaptations of the year. Both cinephiles and gamers have been waiting for a glimpse of the upcoming film for a long time. Well, you don’t need to wait anymore, as Sony Pictures has officially revealed the first trailer for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie today.

Resident Evil Movie Trailer Hints at Grittier, Original Story Set in Post-Apocalyptic World

A new era of evil begins today as the first trailer for the Resident Evil movie is finally released. In case you didn’t know, the upcoming film, which is slated for release on September 18, 2026, has a completely original story, set in the same universe as the games.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.”

𝙰 𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚎𝚛𝚊 𝚘𝚏 𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚕.



From the mind of Zach Cregger, director of Weapons and Barbarian. Watch the new teaser trailer for Resident Evil. Filmed for IMAX – in theatres 9.18. pic.twitter.com/dE7kpxaBo5 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 30, 2026

The reactions to early screenings of the new Resident Evil movie described the movie as a horror version of the renowned Mad Max: Fury Road. Thus, the new film adaptation from Zach Cregger is going to be a non-stop, intense ride, as you can see in the latest trailer.

Since it’s not a direct adaptation like Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, don’t expect Leon or Chris to show up. Nevertheless, we will obviously get to see numerous easter eggs and references to the iconic games in the movie.

We can spot a variety of zombies similar to the ones we recently found in the latest game, Resident Evil: Requiem. As usual, Zach Cregger’s unique trademark on this well-known horror franchise can be seen in the new trailer. If you were never excited for the new Resident Evil movie before, it seems like now you’ve got a reason to!

Right after the Resident Evil movie, Zach Cregger is returning to his Weapons series as he confirmed directing an Aunt Gladys origin movie. That said, what are your thoughts about the first trailer for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie? Let us know in the comments below.