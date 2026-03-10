Resident Evil Requiem Director Confirms Photo Mode and Story Expansion DLC

Resident Evil Requiem is all set to receive a string of updates in the coming months, including a story DLC in the future, as confirmed by the game’s director, Koshi Nakanishi.

Capcom’s marquee release is currently enjoying a victory lap, having sold over five million copies during the title’s first week on the market. Its critical reception has been just as strong, as reflected in the near-perfect score it rightfully earned in our Resident Evil Requiem review. The confirmation of upcoming updates is sure to delight fans, with the announcement of a story DLC that digs deeper into Requiem’s rotten Raccoon City being the cherry on top.

Resident Evil Requiem Will Receive a Photo Mode, New Mini-Game, and a Story DLC

The news was shared via a video posted on the official Resident Evil X account. In it, Nakanishi reiterated the exceptional sales milestone before thanking the fans for their support. He then went on to confirm that Requiem will be getting a Photo Mode, as well as a surprise update in May. He added that a new mini-game is also on the cards, as well as story expansion that will “delve deeper into the world of Requiem.”

Nakanishi paused briefly between the announcements to flick through a series of printed slides. The images on display included some Leon Kennedy fan-fic, a cheeky reference to the “21” card game from RE7, and what appeared to be the RE9’s cover with cats photoshopped over our protagonists’ faces – go figure.

For what it’s worth, a series of leaks had already revealed that a story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem had been in development, although it stopped short of confirming what the DLC would focus on. Will it put us in the shoes of Alyssa Ashcroft and the events leading up to her death? Or will it pick up from Resident Evil Requiem’s ending and provide fans with an aftermath? The possibilities seem endless.

While you wait for new updates, we highly recommend checking out the best mods for RE9 to make future playthroughs just a touch more silly. Be sure to let us know what you’d like to see in the story expansion in the comments.